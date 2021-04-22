Jeep Owner Gives Honest Opinion on 10 Things to Hate About the 2021 Bronco

While many 2021 Ford Bronco fans are currently gathered in the vicinity of the city of Townsend, Tennessee, for the Super Celebration East (a.k.a. Supercel) community event, the internet never sleeps. Thus, we’re presented with the inevitable top ten things to hate about the reinvented sixth generation.
We have been watching closely both the Blue Oval's moves and the huge online community that rallied around the 2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door and 4-Door to make it one of the most anticipated debuts of the past decade. And we have to say, this rather honest review of the new Bronco's negative aspects was, frankly, quite inevitable.
It might be Ford’s own fault, actually. After all, even if it has the global health crisis excuse, it's dragging this launch as if it's waiting for a snail to finish the Daytona 500. Yes, we’re referring to what is probably the biggest frustration for just about everyone who’s ever come in contact with the new Bronco: the fact that it’s still not available at dealerships.
And, since people have had months on end to ruminate upon every single nut and bolt (those get their own point on the list) that make up the new Bronco, some negative aspects of this project were bound to surface sooner or later. By the way, Ford has actually addressed one of the side points on this arbitrary list, but there’s still many of them going forward.
We appreciate Justin B. McBride’s honest way of being a vlogger who knows very well that haters gonna hate no matter what and the funny way he mixes in some disclaimers. He claims he’s no fanboy, doesn’t care about brand loyalty, and admits to being a Jeep owner.
Still, we already know he’s very passionate about the 2021 Bronco in the best way possible, as he’s managed to come in contact with pre-production and showcase vehicles early on. Plus, he admits he's not able to shut up about this off-roader.
But we’re here for the list, right? Frankly, it would be impious of us to line up all those ten things here because we’d lose the savory presentation in the transition. So, if you want to read them out of context, we actually have each of them in the gallery, but we advise you to lose ten minutes of your time and enjoy the list properly by watching the video embedded below.
