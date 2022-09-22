Jeep J-10 Golden Eagle Befits the Projected Image With Feisty Trackhawk Powertrain

What Stellantis has in store going forward for Jeep (basically, a PHEV and EV lifestyle) does not necessarily coincide with what fans dream of. And what better way to let the OEMs know than to imagine their perfect Jeep ride?
Once a wartime vehicle of ardent necessity evolved into a practical means of transportation over any terrain and then transformed throughout the decades into a veritable American icon that transcends the boundaries of the automotive industry. That is the story of Jeep, in a few words.
Delving a little deeper, they too had quirky OEM desires. An example that suits our CGI purpose today is, also, the 1977 to 1983 Golden Eagle series for the Cherokee, J-10, and CJ models. While back in the day it was merely an appearance package, it still enabled those Jeeps to stand out in any crowd thanks to the gold details and eagle decal, of course.
Naturally, some folks still remember them fondly, even if only digitally. And so, it seems that Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, decides it is again the right time to get back into the two-door sport truck CGI game – albeit with a vintage twist, via a Jeep J-10 Golden Eagle. And, while only in CGI, this time around it also befits the projected image of high performance.
You see, the pixel master loves to play with Single Cab pickup trucks and give them novel or unexpected features. And, on this occasion, he decided to marry the Jeep J-10 Golden Eagle classic pickup truck with all the modern goodies of a 707-horsepower Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk SUV. That is not overly difficult for the king of “imagination land,” so this hypothetical restomod now packs the proper wheels and tires, some bed reinforcements, as well as the mighty 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 engine under the golden eagle hood!
