Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Shows "Tyrannos V2" Spec While Drag Racing in Europe

The Grand Cherokee only really became an attention-grabbing sports 4x4 once the Trackhawk package arrived. However, there's one Russian tuner that always believed this Jeep was as cool as a BMW X5 M or GLE 63 and developed a suitable body kit.
We're talking about Renegade Russia. Back in 2014, we showcased this Russian-built kit called the Tyrannos, highlighted in the satin silver wrap that was really popular at the time. Fast forward six years and we have a video of the Tyrannos V2 package, meaning it's been revised to look even more aggressive.
It's literally impossible to describe what's going on here, but the design seems to be inspired by trends you only see in the SUV tuning world. For example, the front bumper features way too many spoilers for just one car and the hood has both a scoop and power domes, but the V8 probably doesn't need any of these.
We think this particular vehicle is a 2013 Grand Cherokee SRT, which obviously didn't have a Hellcat engine when it came out. Despite this, it's quite well against its drag racing rivals, some of which are American. YouTuber Gumbal says the Mustang 5.0 Convertible is making about 580 hp, while the Nissan GT-R and BMW M140i are pushing 700 hp.
And in case you're wondering, these are rolling races from 31 miles per hour, and the winner is determined at the 1000-meter mark. That's 4.97 furlongs, 9 football fields, 434 bald eagles wing-to-wing... or 3,280 feet.
If you're a hardcore Jeep fan, you'll probably hate that grille, which does away with the iconic 7-slot design in favor of three horizontal bars. For this reason, we prefer the look of this Tyrannos build, rocking 1,200 hp and golden wheels. But both these East European take on an American classic sport a widebody package adding inches of aggression to the sides of the SUV.
