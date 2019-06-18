Jeep Gladiator Average Transaction Price Hits $56,403 In May 2019

Stronger than forecasted, the May 2019 sales were also down from a year ago. But the biggest surprise is the Jeep Gladiator, which managed to sell 2,548 examples of the breed for $56,403 on average.
The hottest nameplate, however, is the Ranger. The Ford Motor Company managed to sell 7,750 units in the United States last month, a better result compared to the first quarter of the year. For now, let us turn our attention back to the Jeep Gladiator and that towering transaction price.
Back in April 2019, the Launch Edition sold out in a single day. 4,190 examples were offered, and the retail price of $60,815 is significantly higher than the MSRP of the Rubicon. The plot thickens with the entry-level Gladiator, which costs $33,545 before destination charge.
All in all, it’s staggering that Jeep managed to pull off this average transaction price. Cox Automotive highlights that none of the in-class competitors can be optioned to that price, which goes to show that Jeep is a cash cow for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Too much or justified, the Gladiator also happens to be the most off-road capable mid-size pickup truck.
At the other end of the spectrum, “the Toyota FJ Cruiser and Dodge Avenger each had exactly one sale in May” despite the fact “both vehicles were discontinued in 2014.” The most average time a vehicle spends on the lot before it is sold goes to Fiat with the 124 Spider, which needs 306 days to convince someone to buy it. Fiat also comes in second with the 500, which is averaging 201 days.
If you were curious which is the best-selling performance car in the United States, May 2019 was the month of the Porsche 911 with 603 sales. The average transaction price for the Neunelfer? $155,079 is the answer, quite a difference from the starting price of $113,300 excluding delivery.
Cox Automotive has also published an interesting piece of information in regard to Volkswagen. More to the point, 2014 model year Jetta and Passat sedans are still available at dealership lots, offered with a $5,000 incentive in an attempt to move the remaining stock.
Back in April 2019, the Launch Edition sold out in a single day. 4,190 examples were offered, and the retail price of $60,815 is significantly higher than the MSRP of the Rubicon. The plot thickens with the entry-level Gladiator, which costs $33,545 before destination charge.
All in all, it’s staggering that Jeep managed to pull off this average transaction price. Cox Automotive highlights that none of the in-class competitors can be optioned to that price, which goes to show that Jeep is a cash cow for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Too much or justified, the Gladiator also happens to be the most off-road capable mid-size pickup truck.
At the other end of the spectrum, “the Toyota FJ Cruiser and Dodge Avenger each had exactly one sale in May” despite the fact “both vehicles were discontinued in 2014.” The most average time a vehicle spends on the lot before it is sold goes to Fiat with the 124 Spider, which needs 306 days to convince someone to buy it. Fiat also comes in second with the 500, which is averaging 201 days.
If you were curious which is the best-selling performance car in the United States, May 2019 was the month of the Porsche 911 with 603 sales. The average transaction price for the Neunelfer? $155,079 is the answer, quite a difference from the starting price of $113,300 excluding delivery.
Cox Automotive has also published an interesting piece of information in regard to Volkswagen. More to the point, 2014 model year Jetta and Passat sedans are still available at dealership lots, offered with a $5,000 incentive in an attempt to move the remaining stock.