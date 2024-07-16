Jeep Debuts the Gladiator High Tide Edition, It Looks Ready for the Summer Fun

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator High Tide Edition is the right truck at the right time. It comes to celebrate the 21st annual Jeep Beach event in Daytona Beach, Florida, and features exclusive standard equipment.
The first-ever Gladiator High Tide Edition is a Florida-only affair. Jeep rolled out the Wrangler High Tide Edition in 2022 and 2023, so it turns out that the time has come for the Gladiator to get the special features.
Jeep calls it a "vibrant" version and shows a single photo of it, just like it did in the previous years with the previous High Tide versions. In fact, it just photoshopped the 2023 version using the same background as in 2022.
The automaker throws the High Tide in the game as a tribute to the Jeep community in the Sunshine State. The model is credited with the legendary Jeep 4x4 capability and a distinct appearance that makes it stand out in the crowd and sets it apart from its Gladiator siblings.
Florida's annual Jeep Beach event was attended by 250,000 people this year. Approximately 40,000 Jeep SUVs and mid-size pickup trucks were there over the two weekends, setting up one of the largest Jeep gatherings globally.
Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep North America, claims that the high number of attendees is a confirmation of the Floridians' deep passion for the brand's vehicles. That is exactly why they are now getting the Jeep Gladiator High Tide Edition.
The special version is underpinned by the Jeep Gladiator Sport S. It retains the rugged appearance and unique hood and rear badging, while sporting enhanced off-road capability. The Jeep Command-Trac 4x4 part-time system and two-speed transfer case with a 2.71:1 low-range gear ratio make it the off-road expert that it has been since day one.
The model comes with steel rock rails and a hardtop in the body color. Customers can order their future Jeep Gladiator High Tide Edition in one of the six colors available: black, Bright White, Granite Crystal, Hydro Blue, Firecracker Red, and Anvil.
It rides on 17-inch black-painted aluminum wheels with 32-inch mud-terrain tires. The seats are trimmed in premium Black McKinley.
The driver and front passenger will sit in 12-wy power-adjustable seats, which are heated, while the steering wheel is also heated. Power heated mirrors, power windows and door locks, keyless entry, and a remote start system are also on the menu. The driver will be able to control most functions of the pickup truck with the help of the 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen.
Jeep makes no compromise in terms of safety and installs first- and second-row side-curtain airbags. Adaptive cruise control and a universal garage door opener are also included.
Those interested in driving a 2024 Jeep Gladiator High Tide Edition home can already order it at dealerships in Florida. The starting price is $48,275, with the $1,895 destination fee not included. There is no information regarding the moment Jeep will start deliveries, but it should not be later than this fall.
