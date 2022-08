The JDM-spec IS 500 F Sport Performance First Edition opens the list with a sticker price of 9,000,000 yen or about 65k freedom eagles at current exchange rates. Only available through a lottery system , the V8-engined sedan is joined by the F Sport Mode Black III. A visual package in every respect, this fellow can be optioned on the IS 300, IS 300h, and IS 350h.As implied by the Black in F Sport Mode Black III, this color is used for the forged aluminum wheels and wing mirrors. The visual makeover also includes black window surrounds and black Ultrasuede in combination with L-tex synthetic leather for the seats. On the inside, you’ll also find silver-black ash trim here and there, dimpled leather on the steering wheel, and dimpled leather on the shift knob. Full-LED lighting, automatic slide-and-return function for the driver’s seat, side curtain airbags for the rear passengers, and an 8.0-inch digital instrument display sum up this pack.The most affordable F Sport Mode Black III special edition is the IS 300 at ¥5,860,000 or $42,610 at current exchange rates. The IS 300h can be had from ¥6,310,000 ($45,880) with rear-wheel drive or ¥6,730,000 ($48,940) with all-wheel drive. The IS 350 is retailing from ¥7,010,000 ($50,970).IS 300 stands for a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mill with 241 horsepower and 258 pound-foot (350 Nm) on deck. The IS 300h makes do with 215 horsepower and 163 pound-foot (221 Nm) in hybrid mode. Finally, the V6 in the IS 350 levels up to 311 hp and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm).