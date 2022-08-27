JDM Lexus IS Now Available With F Sport Mode Black III Visual Package

Founded in 1989, the Lexus brand sells the most vehicles in the U.S. market. Its parent company introduced Lexus to the Japanese market in 2005, but nevertheless, the premium- and luxury-oriented market sells much fewer vehicles in the Land of the Rising Sun. However, that hasn’t stopped Lexus from rolling out two special editions for the IS for 2023.
The JDM-spec IS 500 F Sport Performance First Edition opens the list with a sticker price of 9,000,000 yen or about 65k freedom eagles at current exchange rates. Only available through a lottery system, the V8-engined sedan is joined by the F Sport Mode Black III. A visual package in every respect, this fellow can be optioned on the IS 300, IS 300h, and IS 350h.
As implied by the Black in F Sport Mode Black III, this color is used for the forged aluminum wheels and wing mirrors. The visual makeover also includes black window surrounds and black Ultrasuede in combination with L-tex synthetic leather for the seats. On the inside, you’ll also find silver-black ash trim here and there, dimpled leather on the steering wheel, and dimpled leather on the shift knob. Full-LED lighting, automatic slide-and-return function for the driver’s seat, side curtain airbags for the rear passengers, and an 8.0-inch digital instrument display sum up this pack.
The most affordable F Sport Mode Black III special edition is the IS 300 at ¥5,860,000 or $42,610 at current exchange rates. The IS 300h can be had from ¥6,310,000 ($45,880) with rear-wheel drive or ¥6,730,000 ($48,940) with all-wheel drive. The IS 350 is retailing from ¥7,010,000 ($50,970).
IS 300 stands for a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mill with 241 horsepower and 258 pound-foot (350 Nm) on deck. The IS 300h makes do with 215 horsepower and 163 pound-foot (221 Nm) in hybrid mode. Finally, the V6 in the IS 350 levels up to 311 hp and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm).
As implied by the Black in F Sport Mode Black III, this color is used for the forged aluminum wheels and wing mirrors. The visual makeover also includes black window surrounds and black Ultrasuede in combination with L-tex synthetic leather for the seats. On the inside, you’ll also find silver-black ash trim here and there, dimpled leather on the steering wheel, and dimpled leather on the shift knob. Full-LED lighting, automatic slide-and-return function for the driver’s seat, side curtain airbags for the rear passengers, and an 8.0-inch digital instrument display sum up this pack.
The most affordable F Sport Mode Black III special edition is the IS 300 at ¥5,860,000 or $42,610 at current exchange rates. The IS 300h can be had from ¥6,310,000 ($45,880) with rear-wheel drive or ¥6,730,000 ($48,940) with all-wheel drive. The IS 350 is retailing from ¥7,010,000 ($50,970).
IS 300 stands for a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder mill with 241 horsepower and 258 pound-foot (350 Nm) on deck. The IS 300h makes do with 215 horsepower and 163 pound-foot (221 Nm) in hybrid mode. Finally, the V6 in the IS 350 levels up to 311 hp and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm).