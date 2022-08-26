JDM Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance First Edition Now Available Through Lottery System

Through September 15th, the Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance First Edition will be offered in Japan through a lottery system. Only 500 peeps will be offered the opportunity to purchase this fellow, which costs 9,000,000 yen (that's 65k freedom eagles at current exchange rates).
What makes the First Edition stand out from the F Sport Performance, you might wonder? For starters, it costs 500,000 yen (3,645 dollars) more. Also worthy of note, sales of the F Sport Performance will begin after the winter of 2022. Finished in matte black, the 19-inch forged aluminum wheels of the First Edition also need to be mentioned, along with black mirror caps.
The unique steering wheel, plenty of wooden ash trim, Ultrasuede, as well as a special plaque that reads “IS 500 First Edition” pretty much sums up the limited-run V8 sedan. The 2UR-GSE powerplant is a 5.0-liter unit of the free-breathing variety, which is pretty rare in this day and age. Direct rivals M3 and C 63 both use twin-turbocharged mills. The Japanese model brings the point home with the largest displacement in the segment now that the C 63 has made the switch from a TT V8 to a turbocharged four-pot PHEV.
481 ps (474 horsepower) developed at 7,100 revolutions per minute and 535 Nm (395 pound-foot) of torque at 4,800 revolutions per minute will have to suffice. The IS 500 for the Japanese market weighs 1,765 kilograms (3,891 pounds), hits 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 4.5 seconds, and stops like a champ thanks to 356- and 323-millimeter brake rotors.
What else makes the IS 500 worthy of being called a sports sedan? Well, the adaptive variable suspension with performance dampers is definitely worth your attention, along with a Torsen limited-slip differential. As opposed to the M3, the IS 500 is exclusively offered with an automatic transmission.
