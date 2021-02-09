JDM 2021 Toyota Camry Now Available With Modellista, Gazoo Racing Body Kits

Although it sells way more examples in the United States than anywhere else in the world, Toyota offers many more OEM accessories for the Camry in its domestic market. Bear in mind, however, that Modellista and Gazoo Racing parts do come at rather hefty prices.
Take, for instance, the “GR Camry aero parts & muffler set” at 319,000 yen or $3,050 at current exchange rates, without shipping or installation. A set of 19-inch aluminum wheels retails for 440,000 yen ($4,205), and performance dampers will set you back 49,500 yen ($475) for every corner.
The Modellista body kit, which is meant to make the Camry look more luxurious, isn’t cheap either. The single most expensive aero-enhancing component is the 19-inch aluminum wheel set at 404,800 yen or $3,870, followed by the Bright Elegance Style side skirt set at 67,100 yen or $645.
Over in Japan, the Camry for the 2021 model year is available from 3,485,000 yen or $33,310 before taxes and optional extras. All trim levels and even the all-wheel-drive Camry feature the 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain with a CVT, a combo that promises up to 24.3 kilometers per liter or 57.1 miles to the gallon. Over in Europe, make that 4.1 liters per 100 kilometers.
As far as the U.S. market is concerned, the non-hybrid Camry is available from $24,970 excluding destination charge, while the fuel-sipping version costs $27,270 at the time of writing. Instead of Modellista or GR body kits, American customers can opt for the TRD trim level that offers a stiffer suspension and larger brake rotors in addition to gloss-black paraphernalia.
The U.S.-spec Camry is also available with a free-breathing V6 with D-4S dual injection and Dual VVT-i technology, translating to serious resources without compromising the gas mileage too much. More to the point, this engine is rated at 301 horsepower, 267 pound-feet (362 Nm) of torque, and up to 31 miles to the gallon (7.6 liters per 100 kilometers) on the highway.
