The original Ford GT is a pretty rare beast, with just about 4,000 units manufactured in the span of two years. The all-new GT, on the other hand, will be made at a rate of 250 examples per year until 2020. It’s rather clear, then, that Jay Leno couldn’t help but order a 2017 Ford GT of his own. And good golly it looks neat!

Based on a December 2016 story on Ford starting production of the second-generation GT, it is rather obvious that Leno’s car is one of the first to roll off the line . Made in Ontario by Multimatic, the black-painted exotica features two orange racing stripes and orange brake calipers. In addition to all the goodies Ford will sell you on top of the $450,000 suggested retail prices, the comedian further pampered his beloved bruiser in XPELtech protective film.From the bodywork to the windshield, everything was wrapped by Protective Film Solutions for all the obvious reasons. Fittingly, the driver-focused interior boasts a handful of orange touches that complement the go-faster stripes and calipers just so. With the protective film fitted, the car is 100 percent ready to hit the streets and, with a bit of luck, headline an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage.Developed as a racer first and foremost and a road-going model just for kicks, the all-new GT is very different from the preceding model and the GT40 of the 1960s. The most obvious change can be noticed once you hammer down the loud pedal, with the twin-turbo V6 having a hard time matching the aural presence of a V8.Beyond this aspect, there’s no shadow of a doubt the 2017 GT is an achingly pretty, fast, and hugely exciting to drive supercar. And due to limited availability, you can bet your two cents that valuation will go off the charts in a decade’s time.