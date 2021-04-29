Jay Leno Treats Bill Burr to Mercedes Sleepers: AMG Wagon and the 1921 Aero Car

Jay Leno may have retired from the talk show circuit, but his popularity has actually increased since. Today, he is one of the most appreciated car experts and car show hosts, a walking encyclopedia of automotive knowledge, with the willingness and ability to share it with the world.
Leno is also one of the world’s most famous collectors, which allows him to use his vehicles for his Jay Leno's Garage show. If need be, he will use what is definitely a priceless collectible to prove a point: Mercedes makes awesome, very enjoyable sleepers.
The latest video posted to Jay Leno’s Garage YouTube channel is actually a repurposed one, but worthy of a viewing nonetheless. It was shot in May 2020 and originally aired in June that same year and featured fellow Bostonian, comedian, and car enthusiast Bill Burr. Previously, Leno and Burr had gone out for a ride in a 1965 Buick Riviera GS, Burr’s dream car.
Since Burr had also manifested an interest in sleepers, Leno sought to surprise him with a pair of them from Mercedes: the 2020 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Wagon and the personal 1921 Mercedes Benz Aero Car known as “Rabbit-the-First.” To be sure, the two drives were never meant to be pitted one car against the other, but Burr seemed more impressed by the vintage machine in the end, especially since it also came with one of those “ah-wooga horns.”
The Wagon, described by Leno as “the ultimate sleeper,” delivers 603 hp thanks to the 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine and the most amazing driving experience: a dad bod that hid the stamina of a gym-honed six-pack hunk. Not that “Rabbit-the-First” failed on its end: with its 1910 chain-drive Mercedes chassis and a 1914 6-cylinder 12.8-liter Benz Aero engine, it delivered the closest thing to flying, but on the road. If only “that head of hair” on Leno hadn’t slowed them down to about 60 mph (96.5 kph).
On the respective drives, the two friends also chatted about other stuff, mostly about Burr. His first car, it turns out, was a Jaguar XF Sport, and he has a pilot’s license, flying F-22 and F-44 helicopters. He says flying by helicopter is the only way to get out of the city, and he keeps it in his backyard, like Rambo and Chuck Norris.
It might be a recycled video, but it’s still entertaining to watch a couple of bros and gearheads bond over their love of cars in general and sleepers in particular.
