Jay Leno Takes Over the Streets of LA in a Duesenberg, Leaves Fire Incident Behind

Jay Leno was involved in a serious incident earlier this month, in his personal garage while trying to fix a clogged fuel line, leading to hospitalization and serious burns. But that seems to be ancient history for the well-known car collector, who just took to the streets of Los Angeles, California, in a 1931 Duesenberg Model J LaGrande Coupe.
Despite the recent incident in his own garage, that left him hospitalized with fire burns, there is nothing that could stop Leno from enjoying his cars.
Over the weekend, the comedian and former talk show host took over the streets of Los Angeles, California, in a vintage car. Jay Leno is a declared Duesenberg fan and owns not one, but several of them. His most recent ride was a 1931 Duesenberg Model J LaGrande Coupe.
Shown in a previous episode on Jay Leno’s Garage over a year ago, the vintage coupe underwent serious work over the course of over ten years, and – according to Leno –, the body was recreated 100% from scratch, using the exact measurements and factory prints of the original models. Under the elongated hood, there's a 421-cc, twin-cam, four-valve engine, rated at 265 horsepower (269 ps).
With custom bodywork by designer Gordon Buehrig, the coupe stretches on a 153.5-inch (3.9 m) wheelbase, with two seats and a rumble seat in the back.
Duesenberg revealed the Model J in December 1928, at the New York Car Show, and the automobile set wheels on European soil one year later, when it was shown in Paris. The company had only built around 200 cars when the Great Depression hit, in October 1929. It took them around a decade to sell those that had already rolled off the assembly line. The brand was planning to deliver 500 cars a year. But they didn't even come close to that figure, eventually stopping at 480 units in eight years.
Prior to cruising in the Duesenberg, he was also seen in a 2001 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG, when he confirmed he was to perform on Sunday, November 27, on stage at The Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, in Los Angeles.
Leno previously admitted that the Duesenberg is one of his favorite rides in the winter when it’s colder because it gets “all kind of cozy” inside. It’s not that cold yet in Los Angeles, but here he is, enjoying it in all its glory.
