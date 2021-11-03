Jay Leno Hosts Free Interactive Show on Fireside at SEMA 2021

Car enthusiast Jay Leno has one of the most amazing car collections in the world, full of classics and exotics, stock and tuned. It is thus only natural for him to be present at SEMA. But the talk show host has taken things one step further with a live and interactive show on the newly launched app, Fireside.
Famous billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban created Fireside, and the app’s goal is to allow fans to directly interact with the host, ask him questions which he can answer live, and give them a look at the behind the scenes around the show.
It claims that “the future of entertainment is interactive,” and, taking a look around us, we see that technology has tried its best to become more inclusive. Even Netflix is giving us choices in several interactive shows.
Fireside launched in October, and Jay Leno hopping on board will give the app more exposure, as more creators join every day. But they have found the perfect opportunity to mix in with Specialty Equipment Market Association, also known as SEMA. Being a part of the car show and bringing in one of the most famous car collectors in the world is the perfect opportunity to grow as a community.
Talking about his new opportunity, the talk show host revealed: “In my 30 years in the business I’ve gotten to feed off the energy from audiences in stand up shows, in live late night TV, and on the streets of Hollywood.” He continued: “On Fireside, I now have the experience of interacting with audiences in new ways from wherever I am.”
But Leno is far from being the only celebrity on board the new app. Deepak Chopra, author of more than 90 books on personal development and alternative medicine advocate, also joined the platform. And even more familiar names, as HBO’s Entourage Creator Doug Ellin, Stars Kevin Connolly & Kevin Dillon joined in to announce their new show, Victory Before the Pod.
Fireside CEO and co-founder Falon Fatemi expressed his contentment over the celebrities who joined the platform: “We’re thrilled to empower exceptional individuals like Leno and Chopra, as well as innovative emerging creatives through Fireside and bring them closer to their fans than ever before in new ways. In the first two weeks of our public unveiling we’re already witnessing creators invent new formats that are seeding the media empires of the future.”
Jay Leno’s first event with the app was a live stream from the world-renowned SEMA car show in Las Vegas held yesterday, November 2. He discussed about several products he brought from Jay Leno's Garage and answered a couple of questions, too, giving his two cents about electric cars taking over the market, and the chip shortage going on. The show is now available for free on Firesidechat, and the app, available on iOS.
