Jay Leno Grazes Cop’s Car When Parking Tesla for Comedy Gig

On Sunday night, Jay Leno was back on stage for the first comedy show following his scary fire incident. But right as he arrived at the venue, he grazed a cop’s car with his Tesla.
Ahead of his show on Sunday night, November 27, at the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California, Jay Leno pulled up with his wife, Mavis, in his Tesla Model S Plaid.
But it was a bit of a tight squeeze, because he ended up grazing past a cop’s Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, hitting its tire. He tried to reverse, hitting it once more before pulling up into a parking space in front of the club.
He got out of the car and cracked a joke, telling viewers that he is not nervous about the upcoming gig, as long as he will "stay away from the flame and hot Doritos.” He also went to check the cop’s car and then his own. Luckily, it looked like it was only a tire-to-tire hit and there were no visible marks. Neither was he visibly concerned and they agreed they’ll figure it out later. The comedian seemed to be in good spirits as he got ready to hop on stage.
Jay Leno is determined to put the fire incident behind him. He recently had quite a scare after his 1907 White steam car leaked gasoline on him, causing third-degree burns on his face, chest, and arms. He had to be hospitalized for a few days, but was in a good condition, which allowed him to get back to work less than two weeks after the incident.
Jay was also seen cruising in a different vehicle over the weekend – a 1931 Duesenberg Model J LaGrande Coupe. But, as impressive as that vintage car is, it would’ve been quite a headache to fix if he had hit the Jeep with it. And his Tesla seems to have escaped without any visible damage.
