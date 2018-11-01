Jay Leno Gets Customized Lincoln Black Label Navigator at SEMA

Being the car enthusiast that he is, Jay Leno has his own stand at the SEMA 2018 event at the Las Vegas Convention center. Called Jay Leno’s Garage Advanced Vehicle Care, his booth is home to both cars and products the TV star sells.

6 photos SUV has been mildly tuned by Galpin Motors & Auto Sports, aided by Lincoln’s own design studio.



Without going out of its way to becoming an unconventional interpretation of the Navigator, Lincoln’s gift to Jay Leno comes with a two-tone body color repaint that blends the Chroma Crystal Blue with the black on the hood, darker privacy glass with a smoky tint and wheels that stand out perhaps more than the car itself.



At the interior, the car has been designed in the Yacht Club theme which mixes Coastal Blue Venetian and Blue Bay Alpine leather. New color accents can be seen on the seats, and on the backlit sill plate.



Not so many changes, one would say, but this is how Jay Leno likes his cars and, being a Ford-sanctioned build, this is the most that could be done while keeping in line with the brand’s public image.



“As an automotive enthusiast and historian, I’ve been a fan of Lincoln ever since Edsel Ford created the Continental,” Leno said in a statement, referencing Henry Ford’s son contribution to the Lincoln brand. “Edsel had a reputation for creating iconic and timeless designs.”



