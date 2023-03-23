Jay Leno Drives the 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Says It Feels Like an Ariel Atom

Take a quick look at Jay Leno's car collection, and you'll immediately notice that the former TV show host is a classic rig enthusiast. And not surprisingly, his YouTube vlog is usually about old cars, whether we're talking about Duesenbergs from the 1930s or Ferraris from the 1970s. But that's not to say that he doesn't enjoy modern vehicles.
In recent months, we've seen Jay jump inside the crazy Rimac Nevera, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series, or the McLaren Artura. He also tested the latest Rivian SUV and even chauffered Tyler Hoover in a Maybach 62. Well, with the latest Porsche 911 GT3 RS in showrooms since 2022, it was only a matter of time until Jay got to put it through its paces. Making things even better, Patrick Long joined in to explain what makes the 2023 911 GT3 RS a great machine and how it compares to its predecessors.
A Porsche factory driver, Long has been racing 911 GT3 and RSR models at the 24 Hours of Le Mans for 16 years. But he also tackled the Rolex Sports Car Series, the American Le Mans Series, and the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 911s provided by the German manufacturer. On top of that, he's also a motorsport advisor and brand ambassador at Porsche. So having him on the show makes it a much more entertaining experience.
Announced in August 2022, the 2023 911 GT3 RS is by far the most radical iteration of the "GT3" badge and the most track-capable 992-gen 911 yet. Much like its 991 predecessor, it still relies on a naturally aspirated, 4.0-liter flat-six to move about. Rated at 518 horsepower, the upgraded boxer engine is only five horses more potent than the previous GT3 RS. That's not much extra oomph, but the new RS is more about dramatic improvements in the aerodynamic and downforce departments.
Specifically, the GT3 RS now generates 1,896 pounds (860 kg) of downforce at 177 mph (285 kph), a two-fold increase over the old 991.2 GT3 RS, and 902 pounds (409 kg) of downforce at 124 mph (200 kph). And the massive "swan neck" wing plays a key role here. Fitted with active elements, it changes shape automatically based on vehicle data, providing optimum downforce no matter the speed.
The new GT3 RS is a bit heavier than before at 3,197 pounds (1,450 kg). But it's just as quick, needing exactly three seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standing start. Its top speed, on the other hand, is a tad lower at 184 mph (296 kph), a 10-mph (16 kph) decrease compared to the 991.2 GT3 RS.
So how does Jay feel about Porsche's latest track-prepped 911? Well, it's Patrick Long who does much of the talking while the two are in the car, but Leno does mention that the GT3 RS feels very light and responsive. He compared it to the Ariel Atom, the no-nonsense British sports car that comes with a much simpler construction and a selection of four-cylinder engines. Given that the atom tips the scales at only around 1,350 pounds (612 kg), I'd say the comparison is a compliment for the notably heavier Porsche.
Watch the entire thing by hitting the play button below and make sure you crank up the volume during in-car footage.
