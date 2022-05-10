Jay Leno Drives a Datsun 1600 Roadster Restomod, Gets Nostalgic About His First Sports Car

Classic cars are best when stock, but adding a little bit of modern spice just amps their aura. That's what Mike Spagnola of Purpose Built Motors did to a Datsun 1600 Roadster. Forget what purists will think of its widebody and deep-dish wheels; if it's good enough for Jay Leno's show, it's worth a chance.
Jay Leno has a soft spot for the Datsun 1600. It's the first true sportscar he ever owned, and during the episode, he admits he'd have done the same thing had he kept the old classic.
As mint as it looks, Spagnola bought this 1600 Datsun for $600 in a desolate condition. It was a shell with one seat, and under the hood, a block (with no head).
He didn't want to run the stock motor but wanted to stay true to Nissan roots and therefore, opted for a Nissan Silva 240XS SR20DET engine and transmission. The SR20DET is an iconic name in Nissan's drifting history and was first used on the Nissan Bluebird 2000SSS.
It's a turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine, making about 300 whp and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm) of torque. It doesn't run a stock turbo but instead a GReedy aftermarket alternative. He also installed the front and rear brakes and master cylinder to match from a Nissan 300ZX.
Leno couldn't wait to get behind the wheels and admits that the Datsun 1600 is best enjoyed driving with one hand on the steering wheel and the other hanging out the window. Cruising down the road feels like driving a V6 or V8, and the throttle response is like pressing a power button.
He admits it's firm and stable on the motorway, with none of that shakiness or noise common with classic restomods.
"I mean, it handles wonderfully," Leno confessed, cruising down the freeway.
This Datsun 1600 Roadster was Spangnola's first build. He says it took about 5-months from start to completion.
