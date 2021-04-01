Jaw-Dropping Pontiac Firebird TT Concept Is Digital Retromodding at Its Finest

Of all the currently extinct nameplates out there, the Pontiac Firebird is among the few we’d like to see restored to their former glory sometime in the future. Pontiac had been operating under the GM umbrella since 1926, but the plug was pulled towards the end of 2010 during a restructuring effort. It was the same fate shared by Oldsmobile back in 2004.
Throughout Pontiac's history, two of its nameplates stood out head and shoulders above all others. It was the GTO and the Firebird. The latter was basically a first cousin for the Chevrolet Camaro, and some might argue that it was the prettier car across multiple generations.
The first-generation Firebird was in production for just two years, between 1967 and 1969, and if you squint really hard, you might recognize some of its features in this rendering by Kasim Tlibekov. He’s been toying with this concept for years, adding various upgrades from time to time, such as new backgrounds or the drag racing package.
Dubbed the Firebird TT Concept, this render is more of a retromod than anything else, featuring new sheet metal, an ultra-aggressive widebody kit, LED lights front and rear, plus mirror cameras, which are a very nice touch. Whether it looks better without the drag racing kit, that’s certainly debatable, but as an overall effort, this has to be one of the best Pontiac Firebird renders we’ve ever seen, if not the best.
Similar projects include this 1970 Firebird Trans Am render from last year, which also features a widebody kit. However, it is clearly based on the second-generation car and has little to no ground clearance. It’s more of a show car if you like.
Of course, if you want to see a really badass second-gen Firebird, look no further than this bonkers twin-supercharged Trans Am. Those blowers look like machine guns.
