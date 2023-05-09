Jaw-Dropping Norton Commando Type 16 Combines Vintage With Futuristic

In an alternate reality where motorcycle design evolved a lot faster than the mechanical aspects, the Type 16 is the sort of machine we'd expect to see roaming the streets. This astonishing one-off is very much a part of our dimension, though.
Given how many times we've covered their work, UK-based Auto Fabrica doesn't really need an introduction by now. More often than not, we've seen this workshop striking a fine balance between function and form, but the bike they refer to as Type 16 leans heavily toward the latter. We don't have a problem with that, mind you, because this sexy thing is quite literally artwork on two wheels!
However, some may find the project's starting point a bit controversial. Bujan and Gazmend Muharremi used a sought-after Norton Commando 750 as the donor, which will probably give many collectors and purists recurring nightmares. You might as well go with the flow if the client is dead set on their vision, though, and that's exactly what Auto Fabrica did in this instance.
There's obviously a lot to talk about here, so let's dive straight in. During the customary teardown, Auto Fabrica's specialists threw all the stock bodywork components in the parts bin, then they proceeded to craft a new outfit from scratch. Aluminum was their material of choice, and it's been used to shape a slim fuel tank whose lines are complemented by a svelte seat pan and tail unit combo.
You will also see a solo saddle upholstered in black suede, but it's that mesmerizing gas tank that really catches our attention. Its design is smooth up front, becoming gradually sharper as it progresses toward the rear, where we find a neatly sculpted gap made for visual effect. Auto Fabrica badges and a minimalistic filler cap round out the fuel chamber.
We said the Type 16 prioritizes form over function, but it still features an abundance of mechanical upgrades. In terms of suspension mods, the motorcycle's standard forks were beefed up with higher-spec internals, while its shocks have been deleted in favor of progressive aftermarket substitutes. At twelve o'clock, stopping power is now generated via a twin-leading shoe drum brake sourced from a Laverda.
Stainless-steel spokes and retro-looking tires can also be found in the unsprung sector, while the Commando 750's cockpit is home to bespoke triple clamps, aluminum grips, and an arched handlebar that creates the impression of clip-ons. There are fresh lighting components all-round, and they're linked to a custom wiring harness made in-house.
Last but not least, we arrive at the creature's parallel-twin powerhouse, which was completely rebuilt and fitted with high-compression pistons in the process. The engine breathes through mesh-covered velocity stacks and a superb stainless-steel exhaust system fashioned in Auto Fabrica's signature style. For the Type 16's paintwork, the Muharremi brothers picked an understated silver hue from Ferrari's color palette.
