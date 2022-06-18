Jaw Dropping Airstream Flying Cloud 22-Ft Travel Trailer Is a Tribute to American Quality

One thing that can melt any American heart in no time is the sight of an Airstream trailer. Never affordable, always dreamed off, these pill-shaped trailers are the epitome of the American dream. This beautiful 1956 Airstream Flying Cloud 22′ travel trailer keeps its magic intact after more than 60 years on the roads.
This Airstream was refurbished in 2013 and acquired by the current owner two years later. He didn’t have many things to improve but mentioned he repacked the wheel bearings in April 2022. The single axle uses 15-inch wheels wearing chrome caps and 7.00-15LT Loadstar tires.
Looking at the pictures in the gallery, we cannot help but wonder how many hours the owner of the Airstream spent polishing the aluminum body. It takes a lot of love and dedication to achieve this mirror-like finish. It’s a selfie machine, a remark we found pretty appropriate in the comments section on Bring a Trailer. It’s a quality that makes photobombing impossible to avoid. Just look at the Karmann Ghia reflected in some of the pictures.
The polished aluminum-clad exterior is only tainted by the white roof-mounted electric air conditioning unit and the Dometic fabric awning that rolls out from the right side. Even the two propane tanks are polished to the same perfection as the rest of the body. This significantly raises the bar for what things should look inside the trailer. Spoiler alert: this trailer delivers in every aspect.
The walls are covered with veneered plywood panels, while the floor features checker-plate-style vinyl. The wrap-around red vinyl couch converts from a dinette to a bed in a matter of seconds. The trailer comes with a refurbished Airstream heater that has been ceramic coated. Dual vents are mounted in the ceiling, one of them incorporating an electric fan.
The kitchen features what every cooking space should, from the three-burner propane cooktop and oven to the Dometic refrigerator that runs on either electricity or propane. There’s also a double-bowl stainless steel sink and plenty of cabinets and drawers to store everything needed in a road adventure. At the back of the trailer are the bedroom and the bathroom. The latter does not come with a shower, but it does feature a vanity with a sink, a cabinet, and a toilet.
The Airstream is sold on Bring a Trailer with no reserve, but we expect the price to skyrocket pretty quickly. The highest offer at the time of writing was $15,000, but don’t expect this blinding-shiny pill to sell for less than $50,000. Similar rigs have changed hands for more than $60,000, with some being offered in excess of $85,000.
Looking at the pictures in the gallery, we cannot help but wonder how many hours the owner of the Airstream spent polishing the aluminum body. It takes a lot of love and dedication to achieve this mirror-like finish. It’s a selfie machine, a remark we found pretty appropriate in the comments section on Bring a Trailer. It’s a quality that makes photobombing impossible to avoid. Just look at the Karmann Ghia reflected in some of the pictures.
The polished aluminum-clad exterior is only tainted by the white roof-mounted electric air conditioning unit and the Dometic fabric awning that rolls out from the right side. Even the two propane tanks are polished to the same perfection as the rest of the body. This significantly raises the bar for what things should look inside the trailer. Spoiler alert: this trailer delivers in every aspect.
The walls are covered with veneered plywood panels, while the floor features checker-plate-style vinyl. The wrap-around red vinyl couch converts from a dinette to a bed in a matter of seconds. The trailer comes with a refurbished Airstream heater that has been ceramic coated. Dual vents are mounted in the ceiling, one of them incorporating an electric fan.
The kitchen features what every cooking space should, from the three-burner propane cooktop and oven to the Dometic refrigerator that runs on either electricity or propane. There’s also a double-bowl stainless steel sink and plenty of cabinets and drawers to store everything needed in a road adventure. At the back of the trailer are the bedroom and the bathroom. The latter does not come with a shower, but it does feature a vanity with a sink, a cabinet, and a toilet.
The Airstream is sold on Bring a Trailer with no reserve, but we expect the price to skyrocket pretty quickly. The highest offer at the time of writing was $15,000, but don’t expect this blinding-shiny pill to sell for less than $50,000. Similar rigs have changed hands for more than $60,000, with some being offered in excess of $85,000.