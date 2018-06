As you'll notice in the Instagram posts at the bottom of the page, the 647 hp supercar carries a wheelchair on its roof.Mentioning the owner of the twin-turbo beast sheds some light on the matter, since we're talking about Jason Watt. A racing driver,, the Danish aficionado suffered a serious motorcycle accident back in 1999, which left him paralyzed from the chest down.However, Watt wouldn't allow the said crash to keep him away from his beloved machines, which is why he carried on racing and even became a team manager. Of course, all his cars now feature special hand-only controls.Retuning to the gear head's Blue Oval halo car adventure, we first wrote about this back in February, when he took delivery of the mid-engine delight.And we are now back on the topic, as we've found that the EcoBoost machine has left its factory Gulf livery behind for what is probably a wrap that says British Racing Green more than anything else. Oh, and let's not forget the fact that the beast had left behind its factory wheels for a pair of custom shoes, which is pretty interesting, given the fact that Ford is only releasing 250 units of the vehicle per year.Watt decided to use the GT for visiting the Le Mans 24 Hour race that took place over the weekend. As such, the Ford's upper section came to accommodate the said wheelchair, along with a piece of luggage.One might wonder how the FGT sprints, now that it has been taken down the practicality route. Well, the clip below should provide a pretty good answer to this question.