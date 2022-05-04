Jared Padalecki’s Car Crash Was As Serious As Jensen Ackles Made It Sound

One of the two leading men in The CW’s hit series Supernatural, Jared Padalecki, missed a big fan convention late last month. Jensen Ackles, his former co-star and good friend, revealed that the reason for the absence was that he was recovering at home from a bad car crash.
Jensen Ackles took to the stage at the Supernatural fan event and, for once, was on his own. Having starred in the longest-running American live-action fantasy series together, Ackles and Jared Padalecki always put on a united front at the still-large conventions and events they appear around the U.S. This was different, and the reason was that Padalecki was at home, in recovery after a car accident.
This was no small bump, either. Ackles said that Padalecki was “lucky to be alive” and that, based on how the car looked after the accident, it’s a wonder he wasn’t injured more severely. It was bad, he stressed.
TMZ has obtained the accident report for the Padalecki crash, and it seems to confirm what Ackles said: this was a very serious incident. It happened a couple of weeks ago in Austin, Texas, with Jared in the passenger seat and his cousin, Jeremy Padalecki, at the wheel. Two more people were in the backseat, and all four suffered injuries of varying degrees.
The Tesla they were in went into a turn at too high a speed, and Jeremy lost control. The car careened off the road and jumped the retaining wall, and then smashed into a pole front-first, bouncing to the right from the impact. The accident report would explain why Ackles said, “the fact that he's not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car,” and why Padalecki told him he felt as if he’d “gone 12 rounds with [Mike] Tyson.”
Of the four people in the car, the driver received the most severe injuries. He was also cited for speeding. In a post on his social media, Jared told his worried fans that he was “on the mend” and that he expected to be back to work soon.
