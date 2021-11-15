Japanese-Made Drone Is a Glowing Balloon Propelled by Ultrasonic Vibrations, Has No Blades

We’ve seen some really mind-blowing innovations in the field of drone technology over the years. They are now working on drones that can be controlled by sheer thought and foldable micro air vehicles that only come with one wing and one motor. And now, a Japanese company announces a blade-free drone that uses helium to stay aloft.
Drones are getting smarter, more compact, and more versatile. Just a few days ago, we introduced the F-SAM (foldable single actuator monocopter) to you, a flying device inspired by samara seeds, those so-called twisters or whirlers. This micro aerial vehicle has only one motor and one wing but can still achieve flight, while also being extremely light and portable. Its wing is foldable and made from a mix of balsa wood and plastic, with the entire device weighing just 2.4 oz (69 grams).
Another groundbreaking concept is Ultra Electronics’ mind-controlled drone. The pilot has to wear a sensor on his head and just stare at a computer screen, in order to make the drone take off, rotate, or land.
And now we have yet another interesting technology on the table, namely the Docomo blade-free drone, which is propelled by ultrasonic vibrations. The Japanese company behind it describes it as a balloon-like drone filled with helium, which comes with ultrasound modules that move the flying device up, downward, forward, and backward, using ultrasonic vibrations.
There are several advantages to a drone without blades, as we know how dangerous and noisy blades can be. With a blade-free drone like the one developed by Docomo, you get a safe-to-touch device that can’t pose any danger in case of collision. It is also silent and can be very practical for aerial videography, as you can equip it with high-resolution video cameras. Moreover, thanks to the fact that it doesn’t use propeller blades, less energy is wasted, which translates into a longer flight time.
The Docomo blimp drone is also a floating entertainment device, with its airframe being equipped with glowing LEDs that change colors in mid-air.
NTT Docomo plans to start commercializing the drone by the next spring. We’re still waiting for pricing info.
