Japanese Land Cruiser 300 Buyers Must Keep Their Cars for at Least One Year

Interestingly, the ban on resale or export is not stipulated in the contract, but Japanese buyers have told Creative311 that they have been requested to refrain from reselling or exporting their brand-new Land Cruiser 300s, or else the manufacturer will impose a penalty on the dealer, and the dealer will then impose a penalty to the customer.While this looks like an attempt to prevent the usual speculative madness with inflated prices of sought-after new models, the reason behind the new rule concerns "major threats to global security." Specifically, Toyota does not want its latest Land Cruiser, the 300 series, in the hands of terrorists.By the end of July 2021, Toyota wants to have all its 22,000 pre-order holders to pledge not to resell or export their Land Cruiser 300 models 12 months after delivery. Toyota wants to be sure that genuinely interested buyers will have sufficient production capacity available, as well as preventing their all-new model from getting in the hands of "paramilitary or terrorist groups."It is impossible for an automaker to control who their customers are and where do their cars go after delivery to the dealer. The company has procedures and contractual commitments in place to prevent its cars from being diverted for unauthorized military use , which included terrorists and paramilitary groups.Unfortunately for Toyota, the Japanese brand's off-road vehicles have a solid reputation for durability, which made them desirable for terrorists in the Middle East. Even the US Treasury's Counter-Terrorism unit has inquired as to why this brand is so popular in those circles.