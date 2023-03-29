Japanese Imports Keep Succeeding Where Domestic Brands Have Failed

More than anything, this is a discussion of a continuing trend, as well as why all this works today. The American sedan used to be a dealer staple. As early as the late 80s and early 90s, domestic brands competed with imports for dominance in this then hotly-contested segment. Names like the Ford Taurus and Chevy Impala were household staples. But as the SUV rose in popularity, the idea of domestic sedans declined in turn.

