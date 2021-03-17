5 All Aboard a Turbo 4 Rotor RX-7 With 1,000 RWHP Driven Hard at the Track

3 Custom 1993 Mazda RX-7 Puts Rotary to Good Use When Facing V10 Supercar

More on this:

Japanese Girl Gets Behind the Wheel of an RX-7 Demo Car, She Enjoys Drifting It

It's no secret that the Japanese tuning industry has been going through a tough time over the past decade, with so many people these days opting for cheaper Chinese manufactured parts. But even so, the hardcore JDM fans as well as most of the petrolheads living in Japan are still supporting the industry, and that means more great content for us to watch. 11 photos



This time we're looking at D'z Garage, which is based close to Mount Haruna, in the Gunma Prefecture. If that sounds only remotely familiar, you should know that Mount Haruna served as an inspiration for Mount Akina, the mountain pass where Takumi Fujiwara from



And right upfront D'z Garage we get to see a replica of Han's Veilside







We learn that this comes with a peripheral ported 13B engine with around 550 horsepower on tap, built with grip in mind. They've brought out Sayaka Shimoda to do the driving, and even though she usually slides around in a



As soon as she gets out of the car she screams "Fast! Cool!" and continues to praise the car and the exhaust note at the same time. She notes that even though



The Japanese people have a fascinating way of going about their business, as you'll see most tuning companies building an impressive demo car, and then bringing on a pro driver to test it. Depending on the type of company, you'll either see that car being driven hard during a time attack event, or a drift event, or sometimes over on the touge, as we have frequently seen in the Hot Version videos.This time we're looking at D'z Garage, which is based close to Mount Haruna, in the Gunma Prefecture. If that sounds only remotely familiar, you should know that Mount Haruna served as an inspiration for Mount Akina, the mountain pass where Takumi Fujiwara from Initial D would practice every night delivering tofu. You can see things that remind you of Initial D almost everywhere you look around the area.And right upfront D'z Garage we get to see a replica of Han's Veilside RX-7 and a replica of Keisuke Takahashi's RX-7, alongside a seemingly huge Lexus. The owner of D'Z Garage has built his whole business around the Initial D phenomenon, and the moment you walk in you're greeted with a lot of memorabilia that you can buy for your own pleasure. You can get diecast vehicles, food, and drinks and I've even noticed a rotor housing somewhere inside too.He knew that many people would gather at the base of the mountain, either to just visit the area or to actual runs up the hill, and his idea was to provide people with a place where they could get together and enjoy themselves. While there are several RX-7 s in the garage and upfront, only one is being taken out of the garage for a test. Although they all look amazing, this one is probably the most potent version available.We learn that this comes with a peripheral ported 13B engine with around 550 horsepower on tap, built with grip in mind. They've brought out Sayaka Shimoda to do the driving, and even though she usually slides around in a Nissan S15, she does seem eager to get behind the wheel of the rotary beast. As she jumps in the driver's seat we see her going sideways almost instantly, with no hesitation at all.As soon as she gets out of the car she screams "Fast! Cool!" and continues to praise the car and the exhaust note at the same time. She notes that even though rotaries are not that good with torque in the lower part of the rev range, the moment she entered the power band felt shocking, as the car started to lunge forward in an instant. D'Z Garage even went as far as naming this car the Sayaka Special, and she does seem to love that idea!