Japanese Cyborgs With Insanely Precise Skills to Break the Norm in Cargo Shipping

Avatars and cyborgs are no longer just cultural or fictional concepts. Tech startups are developing the cybernetic organisms of the 21st century, connecting humans to machines in a way that seemed impossible until now. One of them is a Japanese company that has created a mind-blowing, human-like robot, which could revolutionize industrial workforce.
The fear of being replaced by robots is already a classic, but what if there was a third option, a way to cooperate instead of competing? This is what the new cyborg concept aims to bring. Forget “standard” robots (if there even is such a thing) – the avatar versions are controlled by a remote human operator, to the point where they synchronize almost perfectly. As Meltin, the company that developed this technology, puts it – it’s like having another body in the physical world.
Instead of eliminating human workers, their skills and experience would be transferred to a remote-controlled robot that could perform the exact tasks as a human operator, while also being more resistant and effective in terms of time and costs. The Tokyo-based company introduced its MELTANT-α concept in 2018, as an incredible cyborg-like robot that can replicate the speed of the human hand, with the same power (it can hold heavy objects) and grace (it can pick flower petals).
The beta version, MELTANT-β, is even more advanced, as it integrates upgrades based on the customers’ feedback. This beta avatar is going to do the heavy work of field testing for various hazardous work environments, such as constructions and cargo shipping. Meltin announced that its technology will be tested on vessels and associated offshore operations, together with MOL (Mitsui O.S.K. Lines), a multimodal transport group.
These avatar robots could perform tasks that are typically challenging or even dangerous, and they could reduce the crew’s workload by doing the time-consuming part of the work. Another advantage is that they could perform various duties in extreme temperatures - all of this while being remotely-operated, with no distance restrictions.
For now, the two companies will research the best way to use avatar robots for different types of ships and routes, with the plan of implementing Proof of Concept in the following phase.
