Japan Welcomes 2023 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance First Edition

Initially believed to be a North America-exclusive model, the IS 500 has launched in the Land of the Rising Sun. Pictured in right-hand drive, the V8-engined sport sedan is offered in Japan with all the bells and whistles.
The introductory specification is the F Sport Performance First Edition, a bit of a mouthful even for English natives, let alone Japanese customers. 500 units will be produced from this particular series, which is going on sale on August 25th. Lexus intends to close the order books on September 15th.
Specific information regarding the IS 500 will be announced after the winter of 2022, but as you’re well aware, not much differentiates the F Sport Performance from the F Sport Performance Premium in the U.S. market.
Priced at $57,925 and $62,425 excluding destination charge, these variants both feature a naturally-aspirated V8 with a displacement of 5.0 liters. Of course, this engine is understandably shared with their Japanese sibling.
Codenamed 2UR-GSE, this lump makes 481 ps (474 horsepower) at 7,100 revolutions per minute and 535 Nm (395 pound-feet) of torque at 4,800 revolutions per minute in the F Sport Performance First Edition. Also worthy of note, customers will be selected via an online lottery system.
Tipping the scales at 1,765 kilograms, which is 3,891 pounds if you prefer the imperial system, the IS 500 F Sport Performance First Edition hits 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 4.5 seconds from a standstill.
Lexus further waxes lyrical about 356-mm front brake rotors and 323-mm rear brake rotors, performance-tuned adaptive variable suspension, and a nicely-trimmed cabin that combines fine leather with ultrasuede fabric.
Unfortunately for prospective customers, pricing information remains a mystery at this point. Considering the Land of the Rising Sun’s current taxation rates for such vehicles, it won’t be within the reach of many.
