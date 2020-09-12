Janssen Automotive Refurbishes Nissan R34 Skyline GT-R With Up to 790 HP

With over 15 years of experience in developing and building clubsport and full-on racing cars, Janssen Automotive has recently taken over the JAPO Motorsport R34 GT-R program. In other words, the German company can refurbish the fifth generation of the high-performance coupe from Japan to “like new” condition.
Starting with a donor vehicle, Janssen Automotive can turn the Nissan Skyline GT-R from 1999 to 2002 into the JSpec or JSpec Clubsport. Both of them are available in left- as well as right-hand drive, and they’re road-legal to boot.
Each build starts by soda cleaning and coating the body shell, and as you would expect, the RB26 and RB28 as well as the Getrag 233 are taken apart to be upgraded “to the highest standards” with brand-new internals. The JSpec is treated to NISMO ZTune Aerodynamics while the cabin is beautified with Alcantara, contrast stitching, and so forth. Brembo brakes with cross-drilled rotors, the NISMO Power Package that unlocks up to 640 HP, and Ohlins suspension for the long haul and corner carving are also featured.
JSpec Clubsport means 790 brake horsepower thanks to a switch that reads Race Mode, fully adjustable TTX-based suspension, and a roll cage designed for maximum safety as well as minimal torsion of the body. Upgraded kinematics are mentioned as well, and this gets us to the price list.
About a decade ago when JAPO was still running the show, the most basic specification of the R34 GT-R with refurbished everything was 89,900 euros including the donor vehicle. Nowadays, ex-works prices kick off at 229,000 and 269,000 euros for the JSpec in left- and right-hand drive, including value-added tax. The Clubsport version levels up to 259,000 and 299,000 euros.
“Our program is designed for people who always wanted to own an R34 GTR and do not want to take the risk of buying an over 20 years old car,” says Janssen Automotive. “That is why we have worked out a way how we can satisfy these clients by offering the best R34 GTRs available on the market.”
