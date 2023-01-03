Jamie Foxx Starts the Year Right Posing With a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

The year started out strong for Jamie Foxx, who took to social media to share how he partied hard and posed with a two-tone Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.
Actor Jamie Foxx, whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop, best known for his roles in Django Unchained or The Amazing Spider-Man, has had quite a beginning of the year. He celebrated New Year’s Eve in Miami, Florida, alongside many famous names, including Rick Ross, DJ Irie, or even Miss Croatia winner Ivana Knoll.
But while all of those sound fun, we’ll focus on something else – one of his most recent videos on Instagram Stories, posted on January 2nd and involving a Bugatti, which you can see in our gallery.
The 55-year-old actor shared a twelve-second video with the hypercar as he stood behind it, giving us a good look at the two-tone black-and-white powerful machinery that sported orange accents.
The Bugatti in question seems to be the Chiron Pur Sport, based on the massive rear wing, which measures 6 ft 2 in (1.9 m). The hypercar is all about performance, as it is powered by an 8.0-liter W16 engine, that puts out 1,479 horsepower (1,500 ps, which is also marked on the back of the seats) and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque, sent to all wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox.
Just as you'd expect from the brand, the Chiron Pur Sport is also fast, sprinting to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.4 seconds, with a whopping top speed of 217 mph (349 kph). But all of these obviously don't come cheap, because the hypercar was available in only 60 units, all priced at around $3.6 million.
However, it’s unclear whether Jamie Foxx actually owns this model. It wouldn’t be surprising, because he already has a Bugatti in his collection, a gold-wrapped Veyron. And with a net worth of $170 million, the actor could afford two Bugattis and so much more. Even if one of them would be as powerful and exclusive as the Chiron Pur Sport.
But, even if he owns it, it seems like his ride to the party wasn’t the Bugatti. He went instead for the utmost luxury, with a silver Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
This isn’t the first time Jamie Foxx posed with a car in the last few weeks. Because, just after Christmas, he decided to use the opportunity to share a few pictures with some of the cars in his driveway. So, he posed with a white Ferrari 488 GTB and "Black Santa" while wearing a holiday-themed black and red outfit. In a different shot, he showed up with a white Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and also shared a look at part of his collection.
But, as impressive as the rest of his cars are, a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport would definitely increase his collection’s worth. If he owns it, that is.
