Jamie Foxx Got a Custom-Wrapped Cybertruck, But There's a Twist

Say what you will about the Tesla Cybertruck, the merits of its design, its capabilities as a workhorse, or the bulletproof-ness of its body, but there can be no denying that the e-truck is the trendiest, flashiest, and most attention-getting status symbol right now.
Hype around the Cybertruck has been astounding since the formal introduction so many years ago (November 2019, but it feels like an eternity ago), but it's picked up incredible speed in recent months, as Founders Edition units began making their ways to owners. Many of these were – and are – celebrities with millions of fans and followers, and in this day and age that's always a recipe for success.
Today, there are so many famous Cybertruck owners that it would be easier to just list those celebrities who don't own one. Jk, not really, because we're still talking about a very select club of owners.
The crème de la crème includes everyone who's anyone, from Jay Z, Pharrell Williams, and Justin Bieber to Steve Aoki, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Kim Kardashian. Put in much simpler words, taking delivery of a Cybertruck is the surest way to get your name in the media right now.
Since 2021, Foxx owns a distillery brand, BSB – formerly Brown Sugar Bourbon, now Brown Sugar Blend. BSB makes whiskey that Foxx swears is smooth and nice enough to make you instantly forget about every other brand out there. Late last week, BSB partnered with Pink Dot for an exclusive event, and the latter got a Cybertruck wrapped for the occasion.
So, technically, it's not Jamie's ride that we're talking about, though Tesla supporters seem to believe so, based on their reactions on social media. But Foxx did take it for a spin after admiring the wrap, so that should count for something.
As for the wrap, it's not even half as creative as what we've seen from other owners, including wolf decals or strange color combinations. It's just branding, which essentially turns the latest celebrity status symbol in a promotional vehicle. Not that there's anything wrong with it.
Here's to hoping this rolling billboard will have a bit more luck than the ice cream Cybertruck that got vandalized last week when some random woman walked up to it and broke the unbreakable glass in the windows. Where the Cybertruck is concerned, there is such a thing as too much attention.
Actor, singer, and businessman Jamie Foxx has also joined this exclusive elite of famous men and women driving the angular electric beast. And yes, it's a Founders Edition unit, custom-wrapped to suit Foxx himself, but there's a twist. It's not really Foxx's e-truck and chances are he won't be keeping it once he's done.
