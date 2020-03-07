James May Isn’t Impressed by the All-Electric MINI Cooper SE, Prefers the BMW i3

James May's resume may be interesting in itself, but his car collection is even better. For the time being, three automobiles stand out, starting with the Alpine A110.



James tells his Drive Tribe colleague in the video at the end of this article that the Alpine will probably be the last internal combustion-engined car he’ll sell before going all-electric. Speaking of which, the Alpine was followed in 2019 by two EVs: the



Both have their weak and strong points, and for the time being, May can’t tell if BEVs or FCVs will prevail in the mid- to long-term future. Speaking of electrics, James is an early adopter if you remember that he bought a 60-Ah BMW i3 no fewer than six years ago.



When pressed about changing the i3 for the



145 miles of driving range also translates to woeful usability in the real world, more so if you need to make an out-of-town trip on the motorway. The biggest problem with BEVs according to James is the lithium-ion battery, which is too heavy and takes too much time to charge to 100 percent.



Mazda understands the inherent problem of lithium-ion batteries, which is why the MX-30 compact crossover makes do with 35.5 kWh instead of 60 like the Chevrolet Bolt or 100 like the Tesla Model S. In addition to shorter charging times because of the relatively small capacity, the Japanese brand makes a case for the carbon footprint on a well-to-wheel basis.



