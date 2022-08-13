James May Hospitalized After Driving Into Wall at 75 MPH

Some jobs come with inherent risks, and this seems to be the case here. James May, one of the three OG presenters of Top Gear and current The Grand Tour host, was involved in a serious crash during production.
The Sun reports that, during filming for the upcoming episode of The Grand Tour, at the decommissioned Olavsvern naval base near the city of Tromsø, Norway, May drove into a wall at high speed. He was at the wheel of a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 8 that was doing 75 mph (120.7 kph), when he slammed into a wall, requiring instant medical attention and some time off.
The three hosts, May, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson, were filming a stunt in which they drag-raced towards an unlit tunnel, with only milliseconds to spare as the lights turned on and they adapted course to enter the tunnel and avoid collision. May didn’t brake soon enough, so his car “jackknifed” into the wall.
Medical personnel on site recovered him from the wreck and treated him on the spot, before sending him to the hospital. He had a bloody head and was in some pain, with one source on set telling the tab that the scene looked pretty gory – gorier than it was in reality. Still, he banged his head and broke a rib.
“James smashed his head quite hard in the impact, and was bloodied by it,” says the tipster. “He was complaining about pain in his back and neck. He broke at least one rib and was quite shaken by it. He had to abandon filming and Jeremy and Richard had to leave him in hospital and carry on with the trip. The Grand Tour presenter broke a rib and needed a brain scan before getting the all-clear.”
The publication doesn’t say when exactly the accident took place, but the wording of the report makes it sound as if it was very recent. The three TV stars were actually in Norway in March this year, filming scenes for the upcoming special of the show, so it probably occurred then. It’s just now that word about the crash has leaked to the press.
Since May wasn’t injured badly and he was able to return to filming after a couple of days, it’s probably safe to assume the accident will be included in the special. The Grand Tour Arctic Circle / Norway is expected to air later this year, probably in the winter.
