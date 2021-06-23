James Glickenhaus Announces Glickenhaus Zero Has Started Operations

ICE



It may be the case for the future Glickenhaus Zero Le Mans Hypercar. SCG was working with First Mode, an engineering company that was helping to develop the Boot FCEV. With Glickenhaus Zero taking over these projects, we believe First Mode will also be involved with the liquid cryogenic ICE idea.



We’ll probably hear more soon about Glickenhaus Zero, including new zero-emission projects coming from it. We’d bet it will have versions of SCG cars, but it would be really cool to see it develop its own vehicles with dedicated designs.