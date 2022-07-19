James Corden Is Knocked Off His Bike, Quite Furious About It

Not everything about James Corden’s scaredy-cat persona is make-pretend. Where most celebrities are eager to show people just how badass they are, Corden almost takes pride in being afraid of physical stunts. This is the most dangerous situation he’s been in recently.
The beloved comedian and Late Late Night Show host was out for a morning ride with his wife in London the other day, when he got knocked over by another cyclist. Corden will balk at jumping into or out of an airplane with Tom Cruise, and he will do whatever he can to avoid riding in a sidecar with known knucklehead Jason Momoa, but he will ride a bike for pleasure.
Not that cycling is not without inherent risks, as he learned on this occasion. British tabloid The Sun reports that a younger and presumably less experienced cyclist cut off Corden, which forced him to swerve to avoid collision. The maneuver put him at risk of running into traffic on the street, so he swerved again and fell.
There’s even video of the aftermath, with James recovering his fallen rented bike, while his wife asks him if he’s alright, and he mutters a clearly-annoyed “yes” before he sets off.
What’s not seen in the video is the actual accident and the supposed fit of rage Corden flew into. If you’ve ever been knocked off your bike or any other means of two-wheel transport in the city, you must know the feeling.
One eyewitness tells the tab that Corden was “fuming” so badly that he ignored the other cyclist’s apology to rant. Cursing and finger pointing were involved, we’re to understand. “This young cyclist just darted across the road and sent him flying,” says the tipster. “It must have really taken him by surprise. He ticked off the cyclist who said ‘sorry.’ Everyone just stopped and stared when they realized who it was.”
The good news is that no one was hurt, neither in the actual fall or the supposedly-heated exchange in the aftermath. Corden had no cuts or bruises, the eyewitness says, though it did look as if the fall was painful. Celebrities, they are like us, after all.
