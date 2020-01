Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving! pic.twitter.com/bkP9moGJmu — Zoli ¡ (@zolihonig) January 23, 2020

guys, we don't even use a real car pic.twitter.com/O0sxMwNFtP — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 23, 2020

Not true! We only use a rig when we are doing a "stunt" as part of the Carpool - when it would be impossible for James to drive! This has occurred only maybe 4 times in 50 or so carpools... Safety is key! https://t.co/kfJXqZqEHq — Ben Winston (@benwinston) January 23, 2020

Not always. Often that’s the case but if it’s just a costume change / dance routine etc we don’t have to go back to CBS to shoot it. Instead we just tow the car for a little while to keep it safe. — Ben Winston (@benwinston) January 24, 2020

James always drives during Carpool! Sometimes when there is a stunt component and its unsafe to drive, we will use a rig. But that’s only happened 4 times in 50 or so carpools !! https://t.co/rNIuPoF3im — Ben Winston (@benwinston) January 23, 2020

As the kids today are wont to say, “the world is shook.” A viral video shows The Late Late Show host James Corden in a car with pop star Justin Bieber, who is currently mounting a comeback, complete with a new album and upcoming tour. Because the Biebs strives to project a relatable image, he agreed to an appearance on Carpool Karaoke , one of the most relatable and enjoyable celebrity appearance on TV.With Bieber sightings across Los Angeles, it was only a matter of time before this happened: Corden’s CBS car, the one he’s been using steadily – a black Range Rover – for the segment, was spotted in traffic. There was something strange about it, though. Corden wasn’t driving it, as it was being pulled by a truck.As the video went viral, several media outlets jumped to fan the fire, by running stories on how Corden had been “exposed” for the shameless liar that he was. On social media, thousands expressed disbelief, disappointment and anger at having watched a show in which the host only pretended to be driving when he was, instead, being pulled by a towing truck. (We can’t speak for the perceived relationship between the quality of the show and Corden’s driving skills or lack thereof.)The frenzy got so intense that Corden himself couldn’t resist to address it, though he did it in his usual way. He posted a photo of himself with Samuel L. Jackson in wigs, sitting on chairs, with Corden holding a fake wheel. “Guys, we don’t even use a real car,” he tweeted Ben Winston , exec producer on the show, also chimed in to set the record straight. As it turns out, Corden doesn’t always drive when they’re shooting the segment, he says. Sometimes, the car is safely parked at the CBS parking lot (for “stunts,” he says), and other times, it’s being towed to preserve the illusion of motion, while Corden is dancing or changing costumes.To reiterate: television programming is not real. It feels odd to have to stress it, and even more so for people directly involved in it to spell it out to people who are too quick to take offense with everything. “Safety first,” as Winston says. It should go without saying.