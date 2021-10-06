James Bond’s Aston Martin Valhalla Plays Soccer In New Rocket League Game

The vehicular soccer game is adding another James Bond car to its collection of motorized stars. Having introduced the Aston Martin DB in July, the game developer is now bringing the hypercar from the beloved franchise. Given all the crazy stunts 007 does behind the steering wheel, why wouldn't his cars be able to fly to kick the ball around?Some of the most famous James Bond vehicles showing up in the movies include several Aston Martins besides the DB5, like the DBS, the V8 Vantage, the V12 Vanquish, the DBS V12, or the DB10 from Spectre. The franchise collection also comprises a 1977 Lotus Espirit turned submarine, a Ford Mustang, a BMW Z3, and a Z8.For a game where you have to play soccer with cars, some people were pretty surprised to have a second James Bond model choice in the game. But if you ever wanted to be a super-spy agent and play soccer at the same time, this is your chance.The 007’s Aston Martin Valhalla won’t be cheap to use. The new hypercar comes with a specific 007 decal, unique engine audio, and its own signature wheels. For how much? You can have all of that for 1,100 credits.However, to celebrate the spy agent’s return to the Rocket League, there will be some 007-themed rewards within the game’s challenges. After completing them, you can unlock the 007’s Aston Martin DB5 Player Banner, Agent 007 Avatar Border, and a player title with “00 Agent.” How cool is that?Starting October 7, you can take it one step further with the Aston Martin Valhalla for a limited time. But that’s not all, because, on the same day, James Bond’s iconic Aston Martin DB5 will make its return to the Item Shop.So, if you’re ready for crazy stunts and enjoy the Bond 007 Collection, you can own both the Aston Martin Valhalla supercar and the DB5 and their additional items for 2000 Credits, making you closer to become a super-spy agent yourself... who plays soccer in the London streets.