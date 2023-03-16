Jake Paul and Jordan Poyer Are an Unlikely Duo, Brought Together by Matching Lambos

You know what they say: birds of a feather flock together. That rings especially true when it comes to Jake Paul, who just hung out with NFL star Jordan Poyer and their matching Lambos.
Less than a month ago, Jake Paul had his highly anticipated match against Tommy Fury. The YouTuber was confident he was going to win but, at the end of the night, the victory was on Fury’s side. Nevertheless, Paul revealed that he wanted a rematch.
Until then, he is enjoying all the perks in his life, like his expensive cars. In a post captioned, "your biggest goals will become your biggest problems," we see absolutely no issue, as he poses with his Lamborghini Huracan Performante. But the vehicle is #goals.
The set also includes a shot of him hanging out with NFL star Jordan Poyer, who recently signed as a strong safety with the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League.
The two seem to have a lot in common, besides their initials, as they posed with their matching Lamborghinis, both far from stock.
The Lamborghini Huracan Performante from Jake Paul's post was the first car he bought after he "made it" as a YouTube star. Described as his "dream car," it initially came with a deep blue exterior.
In 2017, Lamborghini decided that the Huracan line needed even more power, so they unveiled the Huracan Performante series in 2017.
Besides a new bumper design, lightweight materials, and bigger, carbon-fiber made side sills, it also brought even more power.
A power-hungry 5.2-liter V10 engine, rated at 631 horsepower (640 ps) and a torque of 443 lb-ft (600 Nm), took the Huracan Performante to 62 mph (100 kph) in barely 3 seconds, as for its top speed, it can drive as fast as 202 mph (325 kph).
In early 2021, Jake Paul took the supercar to his frequent car shop of choice, RDB LA, for a makeover. When the team was done with it, it was blue no more.
Opting for a more elegant, sleek look, the supercar's makeover included a satin black wrap with yellow/ orange accents throughout. Initially, it kept its red brake calipers, but they eventually switched it to yellow ones.
A fan of customizing his cars, the Youtuber-turned-boxer also owns a modified Toyota Tacoma, and a custom Tesla Model X. Paul also shows some preference for white vehicles, owning a white Rolls-Royce Ghost and a white RAM 1500 TRX.
When it comes to Jordan Poyer’s ride, it seems to be his Lamborghini Huracan Evo. In the past, the supercar was fully white, but now it matches Jake Paul's dark exterior.
Both the Huracan Performante and the Evo share the same 5.2-liter V10 engine, with the same figures and performance. And, as Paul has proven, the two supercars look great one next to the other.
