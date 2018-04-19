Jaguar XE 300 Sport Debuts As the 2-Liter Red Rooster Sedan

As the name suggests, the XE 300 Sport has exactly 296 horsepower, which surprised nobody who knows about the screwed up measuring systems. Together with 295 lb-ft, you've got an unusually high output for this segment.Jaguar already had the XE S, but do you really want a supercharged 3-liter in a small sedan? And unlike that model, the 300 Sport shuffles its grunt around between all four wheels, the result being a respectable 0 to 60 time of 5.4 seconds. Do you really need more?As you might have noticed already, the Sport also gets its own styling kit. The front looks like the work a tuner, with no less than four large surfaces covered in black mesh.pieces of trim cover the grille, side vents, diffuser and skits. It kind of looks a bit like the I-Pace.The model features standard 19-inch wheels with 20's available as an option. Also helping set the Sport apart from regular XEs are the paint choices: Yulong White, Indus Silver, Santorini Black, and thisEven the brake calipers are special!.The upgrades continue inside with yellow stitching for contrast on the wheel, seats and doors, all of which are wrapped in black leather. For £45,160, Jaguar also throws in its 10-inch navigation.As you might have noticed, there's a photo of a man in black tights in the gallery. That's because Jaguar set an unusual record with the car. It raced Hungarian Olympic gold medal-winning speed skater Shaolin Sandor Liu around the ice loop and won by over a minute with an impressive average speed of 59 km/h.Jaguar also launched 300 Sport versions of the XE sedan and wagon, though they are powered not by a 2-liter but by a 3-liter TDV6 diesel of the same output.