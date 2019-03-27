Jaguar Updates F-Pace For 2019, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Are Optional

Another model year, another update for the F-Pace. Ever since Range Rover came out with the Velar, it appears the Jaguar is losing ground. Until a mid-cycle refresh enters the scene, the 2019 model year sweetens the deal with more standard equipment across the range.
First things first, InControl Touch Pro infotainment with the 10-inch touchscreen comes standard with mobile phone-inspired layouts and graphics. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto? Unfortunately no, both are optional extras included in the Smartphone Package.
“The what now?” The Smartphone Package allows the infotainment system to interact with “key mobile apps through the vehicle’s central touchscreen,” and we can’t help but feel that Jaguar is grabbing cash for something that should’ve been free from the get-go. Music lovers are treated to two digital audio systems from Meridian, packing as many as 17 speakers and as much as 825 watts of surround sound goodness.
Over in the United States, the F-Pace range starts with the 25t at $44,800 excluding destination. That’s a lot considering the 2.0-liter Ingenium turbo four-cylinder engine develops 247 horsepower, let alone if you remember that Jaguar wants $300 for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Pro Services and Wi-Fi Hotspot add $610 to the price while the trunk mat, cargo carrier, and rubber mat set are available for $449.
What else does the customer get as standard? 18-inch alloy wheels, HD Radio, powered tailgate, 40:20:40 split-folding rear seat, 10-way electric front seats, illuminated treadplates with the Jaguar script, emergency braking, parking aids for both the front and rear, Lane Keep Assist, and Driver Condition Monitor.
If you want grained leather upholstery, move past the Premium trim level ($47,250) and settle for the Prestige ($51,850 excluding destination). The R-Sport also happens to be expensive at $56,200 while the SVR is $79,990 because of the supercharged V8 engine. Customers who are better off with the supercharged V6 can take up the S for $61,800.
The 2.0-liter Ingenium turbo diesel four-cylinder engine is also available on three trim levels (Premium, Prestige, R-Sport), and pricing starts at $48,750 for the oil-chugging powertrain option.
