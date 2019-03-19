Jaguar Unveils Two Special Editions Based On F-Pace Crossover

Even though Jaguar is going through financial difficulties, there’s always room for a special edition or two. This gets us to the F-Pace, codenamed X761 and now available as the Chequered Flag and 300 Sport.
Let’s start with the latter. As the name implies, 300 stands for metric horsepower, therefore translating to the 2.0-liter Ingenium turbo four-cylinder with all-wheel drive an automatic transmission. But wait, there’s more! If the customer wishes for it, Jaguar is much obliged to shoehorn the 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel in the engine bay.
Despite the increase in torque (700 Nm compared to 400 Nm for the gasoline option), the 2.0-liter Ingenium is faster to 60 miles per hour. Top speed favors the diesel, capable of 241 km/h (150 mph) on full song. Available exclusively in Santorini Black (pictured), Indus Silver, and Yulong White, the 300 Sport stands out in the crowd with the help of Dark Satin Grey detailing, yellow contrast stitching, and special badging.
The Chequered Flag written in British English celebrates 70-plus years of sports cars from Jaguar, serving as a tribute to the XK120 from 1948. A feature-packed model with lots of standard equipment, this particular F-Pace comes with the Meridian Sound System, Touch Pro Navigation, and 10-way electric seats from the get-go.
For some reason or another, Jaguar chose to offer the Chequered Flag with the 2.0-liter Ingenium gasoline or diesel. No V6 here, sir, and the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 from the SVR isn’t available either. Based on the R-Sport trim level, the distinctive looks of the Chequered Flag include the sports bumper up front and Gloss Black exterior detailing.
The engine options kick off with 180 PS and 240 PS for the diesel while the gasoline-fueled Ingenium is much obliged to produce 250 PS. That’s 6.6 seconds to 60 miles per hour and a top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph) according to Jaguar. Opting for the lesser of the two diesels provides up to 49.6 miles to the gallon (5.7 liters per 100 kilometers).
As a brief refresher, the latest model year of the F-Pace starts at £36,820 on-the-road in the United Kingdom while the SVR retails at £75,335.
