autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Jaguar Unveils Two Special Editions Based On F-Pace Crossover

19 Mar 2019, 14:16 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Even though Jaguar is going through financial difficulties, there’s always room for a special edition or two. This gets us to the F-Pace, codenamed X761 and now available as the Chequered Flag and 300 Sport.
16 photos
Jaguar F-Pace special editionJaguar F-Pace special editionJaguar F-Pace special editionJaguar F-Pace special editionJaguar F-Pace special editionJaguar F-Pace special editionJaguar F-Pace special editionJaguar F-Pace special editionJaguar F-Pace special editionJaguar F-Pace special editionJaguar F-Pace special editionJaguar F-Pace special editionJaguar F-Pace special editionJaguar F-Pace special editionJaguar F-Pace special edition
Let’s start with the latter. As the name implies, 300 stands for metric horsepower, therefore translating to the 2.0-liter Ingenium turbo four-cylinder with all-wheel drive an automatic transmission. But wait, there’s more! If the customer wishes for it, Jaguar is much obliged to shoehorn the 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel in the engine bay.

Despite the increase in torque (700 Nm compared to 400 Nm for the gasoline option), the 2.0-liter Ingenium is faster to 60 miles per hour. Top speed favors the diesel, capable of 241 km/h (150 mph) on full song. Available exclusively in Santorini Black (pictured), Indus Silver, and Yulong White, the 300 Sport stands out in the crowd with the help of Dark Satin Grey detailing, yellow contrast stitching, and special badging.

The Chequered Flag written in British English celebrates 70-plus years of sports cars from Jaguar, serving as a tribute to the XK120 from 1948. A feature-packed model with lots of standard equipment, this particular F-Pace comes with the Meridian Sound System, Touch Pro Navigation, and 10-way electric seats from the get-go.

For some reason or another, Jaguar chose to offer the Chequered Flag with the 2.0-liter Ingenium gasoline or diesel. No V6 here, sir, and the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 from the SVR isn’t available either. Based on the R-Sport trim level, the distinctive looks of the Chequered Flag include the sports bumper up front and Gloss Black exterior detailing.

The engine options kick off with 180 PS and 240 PS for the diesel while the gasoline-fueled Ingenium is much obliged to produce 250 PS. That’s 6.6 seconds to 60 miles per hour and a top speed of 217 km/h (135 mph) according to Jaguar. Opting for the lesser of the two diesels provides up to 49.6 miles to the gallon (5.7 liters per 100 kilometers).

As a brief refresher, the latest model year of the F-Pace starts at £36,820 on-the-road in the United Kingdom while the SVR retails at £75,335.
Jaguar F-Pace Special Edition jaguar crossover
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR XEJAGUAR XE Lower PremiumJAGUAR XE 300 SportJAGUAR XE 300 Sport CompactJAGUAR F-Pace SVRJAGUAR F-Pace SVR Medium SUVJAGUAR I-PACEJAGUAR I-PACE Premium SUVJAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverAll JAGUAR models  
 
 