Jaguar Puts a Price Tag on 2024 I-Pace, Find Out Here How Much the EV Costs

A little over four years after production kicked off in Austria, at the Graz factory, Jaguar gave the I-Pace a mid-cycle refresh. The facelifted iteration was unveiled earlier this month, and now they are readying its introduction in various markets all over the world, including Australia, where deliveries are scheduled to commence in July 2023.
Since we already know what is new from our original coverage, we will move on to the actual prices for the land Down Under, where the 2024 Jaguar I-Pace is already up for grabs. The lineup comprises the R-Dynamic SE and R-Dynamic HSE, which start at AU$148,800 (US$104,659) and AU$165,600 (US$116,475) respectively, before on-road costs.
Jaguar hasn’t said anything about the equipment levels of the two trim levels in the official press release, but fortunately they have detailed them on the local website. Thus, we know that choosing the lesser variant will get you the R-Dynamic Exterior Pack, LED headlights, 20-inch alloys, Pivi Pro infotainment system with 10-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging pad, electric tailgate, keyless entry, front sports seats with DuoLeather upholstery, and several other gizmos, including some advanced safety systems.
Ordering the R-Dynamic HSE variant of the 2024 I-Pace means enjoying more features, including different 20-inch wheels, Matrix LED headlights, dynamic turn signals, fixed panoramic roof, heated and electrically folding side mirrors with memory function and auto-dimming on the driver’s side, Meridian premium audio, and head-up display. Heated and cooled front seats with 16-way electric adjustment for the driver, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Windsor leather upholstery for the seats, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition with adaptive speed limiter, driver assist pack, driver condition monitor, emergency braking, and others are all included.
Powering it are two electric motors, one on each axle for all-wheel drive, which develop a combined 400 ps (394 hp/294 kW) and 696 Nm (513 lb-ft) of torque. According to the British automaker, both versions of the 2024 I-Pace need 4.8 seconds to deal with the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint, and they will max out at 200 kph (124 mph). The 90 kWh lithium-ion battery pack gives the electric crossover a range of 446 km (227 miles) on a full charge on the NEDC cycle. Juicing it up at an 11 kW home wall box takes 8.6 hours, Jaguar says, and it also supports 100 kW DC fast charging, meaning that plugging it in for 15 minutes will give it 127 km (79 miles) of range, and that should be more than enough for the daily commute.
In the United Kingdom, the 2024 Jaguar I-Pace starts at £69,995 ($86,412) in the most affordable variant, and pricing for the U.S. market has yet to be announced.
