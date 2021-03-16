autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Toyota Month  
Car reviews:
 
Recent worldwide events have pushed automotive industry leaders to develop and test ingenious ideas to protect passengers from airborne bacteria and viruses. One of those leaders is Jaguar Land Rover.

Jaguar Land Rover’s Future Air Tech Proven to Stop 97% of Viruses and Bacteria

16 Mar 2021, 15:28 UTC ·
Home > News > Coverstory
JAGUAR I-Pace (2018 - Present)JAGUAR I-Pace (2018 - Present)Future Filtration SystemLAND ROVER Discovery (2017 - Present)LAND ROVER Discovery (2017 - Present)LAND ROVER Discovery Sport (2019 - Present)LAND ROVER Discovery Sport (2019 - Present)LAND ROVER Range Rover Evoque (2018 - Present)LAND ROVER Range Rover Evoque (2018 - Present)JAGUAR I-Pace (2018 - Present)JAGUAR I-Pace (2018 - Present)LAND ROVER Discovery (2017 - Present)LAND ROVER Discovery (2017 - Present)LAND ROVER Range Rover Evoque (2018 - Present)LAND ROVER Range Rover Evoque (2018 - Present)
Motivated by the current health crisis, JLR has developed and finally tested an all-new prototype heating, cooling, and ventilation system meant to effectively stop airborne microbes by as much as 97%. Time to find out how it works and how effective it can be against public enemy number one, SARS-CoV-2.

How this all came to be, is best explained by Dr. Steve Iley, Jaguar Land Rover’s Chief Medical Officer. “Our customers’ wellbeing is of paramount importance to us – and now, more than ever, we are all looking for technological solutions that can help take care of our loved ones. The independent research, developed and commissioned by our expert engineers, is just one of the ways we are working to assure our customers that harmful pathogens are being minimized, providing a cleaner environment for passengers inside the cabin and setting new standards in the ownership experience.”

To make things clear, JLR is using Panasonic’s nanoeX (nX) technology. If you've never heard of this tech, not a problem. Simply put, nX works by flooding the air in a space with nano-sized electrostatic H2O particles that are absolutely packed with OH radicals. Once these particles are released, they suck oxygen and hydrogen out of viruses and bacteria proteins, inhibiting their growth and propagation. That's the best I can explain it without holding a biology and chemistry degree.

But that’s not all this system seems to be capable of. Aside from eliminating airborne microbes, it’s also effective against odors, as the particles are small enough to travel through fibers. Mold, allergens, pollens, and even hazardous substances are also treated through the same oxygen and hydrogen exchange. Panasonic also has a cosmetic trick up its sleeve. Because the air around is to be quite hydrated, it acts with the natural sebum in your skin to stop moisture evaporation, in time leading to smooth and well-hydrated skin. Even your hair gets the same treatment. Buy a Jag or a Land Rover, and receive salon-style skin treatment for as long as you own the car. What more could you want?

However, JLR is taking things a bit further. To make sure that this technology is up to the company’s standard’s, the automaker teamed up with Perfectus Biomed Ltd, a leading microbiology and virology lab, to perform sealed-chamber tests designed to simulate the exact ventilation circulation experienced in vehicles. The teams also ran these tests over 30-minute cycles (the average one-way commute is of approximately 27 minutes in the U.S.). In that time, a whopping 97% of viruses and bacteria were inhibited.

Now for the big question: how effective is it against SARS-CoV-2? Panasonic’s nX has been tested against the virus by Texcell, a global research organization specializing in viral testing and immuno-profiling. Yes, it’s a company authorized to detect the newfound enemy, so don’t worry. During a two-hour test, nX was found to be 99.995% effective against SARS-Cov-2.

For Jaguar Land Rover, this research will allow the team to offer next-gen air filtration systems across a wide range of vehicles, in line with their "Reimagine" strategy. The incorporation of this tech will be found in models across the Jaguar and Land Rover lineups, including the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace, Land Rover Discovery, and Range Rover Evoque.
Air filtration system Jaguar Land Rover Panasonic nanoeX Reimagine strategy technology virology microbiology Panasonic
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day