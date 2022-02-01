Jaguar Land Rover Recorded £9 Million Loss In Last Quarter of 2021 Over Chip Crisis

The global automobile industry struggled with supply chain issues over the last quarter of 2021, but the UK seems to have taken the brunt of it. SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders) reported the country's production figures were the lowest in 65 years. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) recorded a £9 million loss in the last three months of 2021, siting global microchip shortage issues.

