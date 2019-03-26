autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Jaguar J-Pace Expected In 2021 With Various Levels Of Electrification

26 Mar 2019, 7:28 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Rumors
It’s been years since the first rumors about the J-Pace surfaced onto the Internet and in motoring magazines. The “From the Rumor Mill” saga continues with a story from Autocar.co.uk, which understands from “sources” that the J-Pace will ride on an all-new platform.
21 photos
2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR
Billed as Jaguar’s flagship SUV, this nameplate “is one of three new mid-height Jaguar Land Rover models that will be based around electrified powertrains.” From mild hybrid to plug-in hybrid, “a fully electric version is also likely to be made” according to the report.

The underpinnings of the J-Pace are expected to be based around the MLA. The bigger brother of the Premium Transverse Architecture, the Modular Longitudinal Platform was detailed by Jaguar Land Rover for ICE, MHEV, PHEV, and EV applications. Modularity is the name of the game, and looking at the bigger picture, the Road Rover is also expected on the MLA.

In order to lower the weight of the J-Pace, Jaguar is understood to integrate an electric motor in the rear axle. This solution makes do without a propshaft and power take-off unit, freeing up space for the battery and eliminating the transmission tunnel for additional legroom for the rear center passenger.

GKN Driveline is one of the leading companies in electric axles, and we wouldn’t expect anything else from the J-Pace. The multinational components manufacturer from Redditch, UK is readying a two-speed electric axle for 2020, called eTwinsterX and compatible with front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive configurations. Electric motors that can be incorporated in this piece of next-generation technology range from 80 to 120 kW (107 to 161 horsepower) while torque peaks at 200 Nm (147 pound-feet).

Jaguar Land Rover outlined in 2018 at an investor meeting that customers remain skeptical about pure-battery vehicles. Given these circumstances, the J-Pace with the plug-in hybrid option could be the pick of the bunch, promising more than “50 miles in favorable conditions” according to Autocar.co.uk.

JLR expects 20 percent of new car sales to be EVs by 2025, but we wouldn’t believe the British automaker’s higher-ups. After all, it’s the wishful thinking of those executives that had lost Jaguar Land Rover £3.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018.
jaguar j-pace PHEV jaguar EV rumors
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
JAGUAR models:
JAGUAR XEJAGUAR XE Lower PremiumJAGUAR XE 300 SportJAGUAR XE 300 Sport CompactJAGUAR F-Pace SVRJAGUAR F-Pace SVR Medium SUVJAGUAR I-PACEJAGUAR I-PACE Premium SUVJAGUAR E-PaceJAGUAR E-Pace CrossoverAll JAGUAR models  
 
 