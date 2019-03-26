Jaguar J-Pace Expected In 2021 With Various Levels Of Electrification

Bentley Chasing Production Car Record At Pikes Peak With Continental GT W12

It’s been years since the first rumors about the J-Pace surfaced onto the Internet and in motoring magazines. The “From the Rumor Mill” saga continues with a story from Autocar.co.uk , which understands from “sources” that the J-Pace will ride on an all-new platform. 21 photos SUV , this nameplate “is one of three new mid-height Jaguar Land Rover models that will be based around electrified powertrains.” From mild hybrid to plug-in hybrid, “a fully electric version is also likely to be made” according to the report.



The underpinnings of the J-Pace are expected to be based around the MLA. The bigger brother of the Premium Transverse Architecture, the



In order to lower the weight of the J-Pace, Jaguar is understood to integrate an electric motor in the rear axle. This solution makes do without a propshaft and power take-off unit, freeing up space for the battery and eliminating the transmission tunnel for additional legroom for the rear center passenger.



GKN Driveline is one of the leading companies in



Jaguar Land Rover outlined in 2018 at an investor meeting that customers remain skeptical about pure-battery vehicles. Given these circumstances, the J-Pace with the plug-in hybrid option could be the pick of the bunch, promising more than “50 miles in favorable conditions” according to Autocar.co.uk.



