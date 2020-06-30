BMW to Add New Cruise Control System to Motorcycles

Jaguar F-Type Hatchback Is a Mazda3-Based Rendering That Rivals the A-Class

Jaguar definitely has the leftover production to put such a car on the assembly line. However, we think they're limited by know-how and money. All the engines are there, but the E-Pace platform is way too heavy to compete with Mercedes and BMW. Who to partner with? Probably not Mazda, as they make most of their cars in Japan. But the UK-made Honda Civic rides well and is super-practical, so that would be a nice start. You might think that the premium compact market started with the A-Class in 2012, and that's partially true. Mercedes currently has more versions of small car than BMW or Audi. But almost every luxury player toyed with small cars way before that. For example, Volvo made the S40 sedan way back in 1995.Jaguar, on the other hand, didn't see the need for entry-level customers until it was too late. For most of its life, it focused on larger engines and affluent buyers, with the obvious exception being the X-Type . It used the Mondeo platform, and this Made in England sedan/wagon performed relatively well between 2001 and 2009.Today, we're going to look at a rendering that explores the possibility of Jaguar having a luxury compact. Instead of making a squashed version of the E-Pace, Kleber Silva based his pocket-sized leaper on arguably the most beautiful model in the segment, the Mazda3 The cosmetic changes are quite aggressive and include a slanted nose borrowed from the updated F-Type, as well as taillights from the E-Pace. It's a little strange-looking, but those vents in the hood got us excited about the handling of a British hot hatch.Jaguar definitely has the leftover production to put such a car on the assembly line. However, we think they're limited by know-how and money. All the engines are there, but the E-Pace platform is way too heavy to compete with Mercedes and BMW. Who to partner with? Probably not Mazda, as they make most of their cars in Japan. But the UK-made Honda Civic rides well and is super-practical, so that would be a nice start.