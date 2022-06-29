Jaguar C-Type Continuation First Customer Car Looks Like It Came Straight From the 1950s

Subsequent to last year’s announcement, Jaguar have kept their word, and they just completed the assembly of the first C-Type Continuation.
Built almost exactly to the same specification as the 1950s C-Type racers, the first customer car wears a Pastel Green paint finish, on top of the Suede Green leather seats. It was inspired by the car that won the 224-mile (360-km) long Reims Grand Prix on June 29, 1952, which was the first C-Type equipped with disc brakes to score victory at an international competition.
“We’ve combined original drawings, modern CAD techniques, and 3,000 hours of skill and attention to produce our first hand-built C-Type, noting a historic landmark moment for Jaguar Classic,” said JLR Classic’s Chief of Engineering, David Foster. “Our exclusive Continuation C-Types feature the technical innovations and specifications of the ultimate 1953 Le Mans-winning car, including the innovative Dunlop disc brake set-up that was victorious in Reims in 1952.”
Offered in a limited production run, the C-Type Continuation comes to life at the Jaguar Classic Works in Coventry, UK, crafted using the same methods and techniques as the original ones to ensure that it stays true to its iconic forefathers. It takes around 3,000 hours to build each one, as Foster explained, and then they undergo physical testing for at least 250 miles (400+ km).
Customers can choose between 12 exterior heritage colors, including the aforementioned Pastel Green of the first car, as well as Pastel Blue with contrasting roundel, and the famous British Racing Green. A choice of eight leather hues for the interior ensures further customization options.
Jaguar’s C-Type Continuation series cars are still up for grabs, and they can be configured on the company’s official website. They come with FIA’s blessing to participate in all FIA-approved Historic events, including the Jaguar Classic Challenge that takes place at different racetracks such as Silverstone and Le Mans.
