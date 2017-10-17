autoevolution
 

Jagermeister Dodge Viper Wrap Is a Shot of Adrenaline

17 Oct 2017, 17:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Now that Dodge has ended Viper production, we're treating any example of the V10 wielder with even more respect than before. As such, we're delighted to bring you an example of the snake that will easily stand out among its kind.
3 photos
Jagermeister Dodge Viper WrapJagermeister Dodge Viper Wrap
That's because the supercar we have here has received an eye-catching wrap. The second skin job of this Viper literally has Jagermeister written all over it, but this is only half of the job.

As you can see in the pair of images above, the wrap comes with a weathered design. Certain gear heads out there might see the black bits found all over the car as battle scars that could've been earned on the track.

Speaking of which, this is one of the early Vipers. You know, the ones that always tried to send their drivers to motoring heaven via the shortest route.

Thus, we see this wrap as being more than fit for the job, since spending time behind the wheel of the slab of America that serves as a host will obviously result in a shot of adrenaline.

The design for the wrap we have here comes from Scott Kepple. We're talking about a digital artist that has delivered plenty of memorable wraps. His work pushes the second skin realm to a new level, whether we're talking about US machines or Porsches. For instance, here's a rusty design adorning a Dodge Challenger Hellcat. Also, it's worth noting that the pixel wielder has a thing for rear-engined machines.There's one more thing we need to discuss
Given the theme of this wrap, we figured that certain aficionados out there might not be familiar with the pronunciation of the featured brand's name. As such, we've brought along a Youtube clip that will sort things out for you.

Dodge Viper Dodge wrap V10 supercar
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Simple Guide to the G80 Locking Differential Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
DODGE models:
DODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeDODGE Charger 500DODGE Charger 500 LargeDODGE Challenger SRT DemonDODGE Challenger SRT Demon CoupeDODGE Durango SRTDODGE Durango SRT Large SUVAll DODGE models  