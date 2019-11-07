Jack Roush Couldn’t Stop Signing This 775-HP Ford Mustang

We get it: special editions promise to be special even though the base car may be a ‘Stang with the five-oh Coyote engine. When it comes to the 2020 Jack Roush Edition Mustang, the most distinctive particularity comes in the guise of one too many signatures inside and outside of the vehicle.
Shall we start numbering them? There are two on the B-pillars, one on the air intake’s housing, two embroidered in the seats, and another one on the passenger’s side serialized plaque. This trend needs to stop, more so because guys in the market for a Roush Mustang don’t want people to ask who is Jack every single time they get in or see the car.
Roush logos and ROUSH lettering on the rear of the vehicle and radiator are also featured, and we get it already! This isn’t your typical pony car, but a 775-horsepower tuning package featuring a TVS R2650 Phase 3 Eaton supercharger. In other words, you’re in the presence of a ‘Stang with more suck-squeeze-bang-blow than the Shelby GT500 for the 2020 model year.
Torque is rated at 670 pound-feet of torque, eclipsing the Predator V8 by 45 pound-feet. Uncle Ben told Peter Parker “with great power comes great responsibility,” which is why the automotive company and tuner has upgraded the brakes with Brembos. The MagneRide suspension also features a custom calibration designed to suit the boisterous character of the Jack Roush Edition Mustang in a straight line as well as on the twisties.
The R9 Aero Package gives a more aggressive look to the front fascia, and the exterior makeover also includes heat extractors in the hood, a rear aerodynamic diffuser, and carbon-fiber rear wing. Active aerodynamics ensure “optimal downforce at any speed,” and as you can tell from the photo gallery, forged wheels are also included.
Roush has tested the limited-edition model to 1.14g on the skid pad, a result that has a lot to do with the Continental ExtremeContact Sport summer tires. The +Silane tread compound is a guarantee that the grip is there even in damp conditions, reducing the risk of hydroplaning.
Only 60 examples will be available in the United States according to Roush, and for the rest of the world, there will be no more than 10 slots. The Mustang GT six-speed manual with MagneRide suspension and GT Performance Package retails at $48,615, and the special edition adds $50,995 to the tally for a grand total of $99,611. That’s more than the Shelby GT500 with the Carbon Fiber Track Package, which can be yours for $92,495.
Roush logos and ROUSH lettering on the rear of the vehicle and radiator are also featured, and we get it already! This isn’t your typical pony car, but a 775-horsepower tuning package featuring a TVS R2650 Phase 3 Eaton supercharger. In other words, you’re in the presence of a ‘Stang with more suck-squeeze-bang-blow than the Shelby GT500 for the 2020 model year.
Torque is rated at 670 pound-feet of torque, eclipsing the Predator V8 by 45 pound-feet. Uncle Ben told Peter Parker “with great power comes great responsibility,” which is why the automotive company and tuner has upgraded the brakes with Brembos. The MagneRide suspension also features a custom calibration designed to suit the boisterous character of the Jack Roush Edition Mustang in a straight line as well as on the twisties.
The R9 Aero Package gives a more aggressive look to the front fascia, and the exterior makeover also includes heat extractors in the hood, a rear aerodynamic diffuser, and carbon-fiber rear wing. Active aerodynamics ensure “optimal downforce at any speed,” and as you can tell from the photo gallery, forged wheels are also included.
Roush has tested the limited-edition model to 1.14g on the skid pad, a result that has a lot to do with the Continental ExtremeContact Sport summer tires. The +Silane tread compound is a guarantee that the grip is there even in damp conditions, reducing the risk of hydroplaning.
Only 60 examples will be available in the United States according to Roush, and for the rest of the world, there will be no more than 10 slots. The Mustang GT six-speed manual with MagneRide suspension and GT Performance Package retails at $48,615, and the special edition adds $50,995 to the tally for a grand total of $99,611. That’s more than the Shelby GT500 with the Carbon Fiber Track Package, which can be yours for $92,495.