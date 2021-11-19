Iveco Wants to Act Like a Start-Up, Will Focus on Zero-Emission Trucks and Buses

Santorini Camper Conversion Stands as Inspiration to Move Along With a Van Life

Iveco's parent company has decided to spin off the brand to allow it to focus on zero-emission trucks and buses. The news came from the leaders of CNH Industrial, the company that owns the Iveco brand among other assets. Their goal is to have Iveco out-think and out-smart its rivals. 10 photos



Earlier this week, at Solutrans in Lyon, Iveco unveiled its latest updates to its model range, in the form of the Daily, the S-Way, the X-Way, and the T-Way. Each of those was updated in a way or another for 2022, and the Italian company has focused on improving the customer's TCO (total cost of ownership) for these models.



One of the innovations implemented by Iveco includes a driver voice companion, called Iveco Driver Pal, which works with Amazon Alexa voice commands. Visitors can still see Iveco's stand at the Lyon Eurexpo until the end of the show's schedule, on November 20th, 2021. Gerrit Marx, the Chief Executive of CNH Industrial, stated that Iveco should be seen as a "150-year-old startup." At this point, it is important to underline the fact that the Italian marque is Europe's second-largest player in the medium-sized commercial vehicle segment, right after Daimler, as ACEA data from 2020 showed.Unfortunately for Iveco , the company lags behind rivals in the heavy-duty commercial vehicle market. When electric vehicles are concerned, Iveco has previously announced that it will develop a range of fully electric buses by 2023. Moreover, the year 2024 will bring a new range of electric and fuel-cell heavy-duty trucks from Iveco.As Reuters noted, Iveco is a latecomer to the electric truck segment, but the Italian company already has set up a joint venture with the Americans at Nikola. Together, the two firms will build battery electric vehicles in the truck segment, as well as hydrogen fuel cell trucks. The latter will come at the end of 2023, but the first model that will see the light of day and the open road will be the Nikola Tre.Earlier this week, at Solutrans in Lyon, Iveco unveiled its latest updates to its model range, in the form of the Daily, the S-Way, the X-Way, and the T-Way. Each of those was updated in a way or another for 2022, and the Italian company has focused on improving the customer's TCO (total cost of ownership) for these models.One of the innovations implemented by Iveco includes a driver voice companion, called Iveco Driver Pal, which works with Amazon Alexa voice commands. Visitors can still see Iveco's stand at the Lyon Eurexpo until the end of the show's schedule, on November 20th, 2021.

Editor's note: For illustration purposes, the photo gallery showcases the new Iveco S-Way, one of the models showcased at the 2021 Solutrans event in Lyon, France.