Iveco-Based Bug Out Truck Is How Europeans Make Expedition Trucks

Because the segment is so lucrative at home, Americans have a lot of pickup trucks to use as a base for their expedition vehicles. The Ford F550 and Dodge RAM 5500 are among the most suitable candidates for such a conversion, and you’re about to see plenty of them over the coming weeks as part of autoevolution's Expedition Vehicles Month coverage.
But the world is bigger than just America, so we’ll also try to talk a bit about what is going in this segment elsewhere. And we’ll start in Europe: the Old Continent has its share of suitable platforms for this kind of builds, but they’re of an entirely different breed than American pickups: Iveco, MAN, or Unimog.
The one you see in the gallery above is based on an Iveco Eurocargo, a medium-duty truck that has been in production in various configurations since 1991. Only this one does not come in stock form, but heavily modified to ensure the survival of up to six people for long periods of time in the most remote areas.
Powered by a 280 hp engine and a 1,020 watt solar panel grid, it packs in the 5.9-meter (19 feet) long cabin at the back six beds (both fixed and bunk beds), 2 belted seats, and a bathroom with a separated shower cell, among others. The thermal comfort of the passengers is taken care of by the deployment of two air conditioning units in the living unit, and double heaters as well, and you could probably spend a lot of time lost in the wilderness without missing anything the civilized world has to offer.
The truck has been extensively used since its completion, as the odometer in the dashboard shows roughly 45,000 km (28,000 miles). The truck, in the condition you see it in the gallery above and in more detail at this link, is currently for sale.
The price for it has not been disclosed, and you’ll have to contact the seller for more information on that.
The one you see in the gallery above is based on an Iveco Eurocargo, a medium-duty truck that has been in production in various configurations since 1991. Only this one does not come in stock form, but heavily modified to ensure the survival of up to six people for long periods of time in the most remote areas.
Powered by a 280 hp engine and a 1,020 watt solar panel grid, it packs in the 5.9-meter (19 feet) long cabin at the back six beds (both fixed and bunk beds), 2 belted seats, and a bathroom with a separated shower cell, among others. The thermal comfort of the passengers is taken care of by the deployment of two air conditioning units in the living unit, and double heaters as well, and you could probably spend a lot of time lost in the wilderness without missing anything the civilized world has to offer.
The truck has been extensively used since its completion, as the odometer in the dashboard shows roughly 45,000 km (28,000 miles). The truck, in the condition you see it in the gallery above and in more detail at this link, is currently for sale.
The price for it has not been disclosed, and you’ll have to contact the seller for more information on that.